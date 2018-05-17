The Tribeca TV Festival will return to New York for a second year from Sept. 20 to 23, featuring series premieres, special screenings, finales and guest panels.

“The options for both what and how we watch television continue to expand,” Paula Weinstein, EVP of Tribeca Enterprises, said in a statement. “We've seen this evolution in the one year since we first launched the TV Festival, which was created to help audiences and creators alike discover new voices, to showcase exciting stories, and to celebrate fan favorites. We're excited for the TV Festival to return as a destination for episodic storytelling.”

The festival will add “Indie Pilots” to its lineup this year, a space for rising independent creators to showcase their work. Submissions for all Tribeca TV Festival programs, including “Indie Pilots,” open May 17 and run through July 6.

Last year, the inaugural slate included the world premiere of the “Will & Grace” return to NBC, sneak peeks of Paula Adlon’s “Better Things” and New York’s own Batman prequel, “Gotham,” as well as a conversation with “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah.

"After a tremendous inaugural year and another successful Tribeca TV in April, it’s clear that there is more exciting work being created in episodic storytelling than ever before, and that audiences are hungrier than ever to discover it,” said Cara Cusumano, director of programming at the Tribeca Film Festival.

"Our vision for Tribeca TV is a celebratory space that connects these two groups of viewers and creators that would otherwise be separated by the television screen through unique, live, big-screen events."