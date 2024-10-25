Upper East Side theater to show one of the world’s most beloved fairy tales

Attention New Yorkers: You’re invited to a grand ball right here in the Big Apple.

One of the world’s most celebrated fairy tales will grace the stage of an Upper East Side theater next month.

The Blue Hill Troupe, which bills itself as NYC’s only philanthropic musical theater group, is kicking off its 101st season with Rodgers and Hammerstein’s classic story, “Cinderella.” The beloved story about rags to riches and love will show at The Theatre at St. Jeans, Nov. 1 through 9.

What to expect at the show

Anyone who appreciates song, dance, technical magic and even puppetry will likely enjoy the show, which Robert DuSold is directing.

The cast will perform the 2013 Broadway adaptation of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s rendition of the timeless tale, which is “definitely a bit different than the Disney fairytale or TV movie you may think of when you hear the name,” Emily Ruderman, an 8-year member of Blue Hill Troupe, explained.

“In this version, the script was rewritten to include a modern revolutionary subplot. One of the stepsisters is actually nice, the beggar woman is not who she appears to be and the way Cinderella loses her shoe may even trip you up,” Ruderman explained. “Even with all of these changes, audiences will still hear the beautiful score they come to expect from Rodgers and Hammerstein.”

The cast will perform songs including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Ten Minutes Ago,” “Impossible,” and “A Lovely Night.“

Giving back to the community

Each year, the Blue Hill Troupe donates its net proceeds from two productions to a New York City-based charity. Proceeds from this season will support the Young People’s Chorus of New York City, a nonprofit organization that provides children of all economic backgrounds with music education and choral performance.

This is Blue Hill Troupe’s second year partnering with the local organization.

“As we turned the page on our centennial year, it seems only natural to give the gift of music education to the young people of NYC,” Ruderman said. “Young People’s Chorus is committed to empowering its youth and providing pathways to success through the arts so that each child, no matter what race, gender, socioeconomic background, or religion, can reach their full potential.”

What you need to know about attending the Blue Hill Troupe’s performance of “ Cinderell a “

Where is the show playing?

The performance will take place at the Theatre at St. Jeans, located at 150 76 St. in Manhattan.

When is it running?

Nov. 1, 2, 7, 8 and 9 at 7:30 p.m.; Nov. 2 and 9 at 2 p.m.; Nov. 3 at 4 p.m.

How much are tickets?

Tickets start at $45 and can be purchased online.

Who is directing the show ?

Robert DuSold directs the show, Noah Turner directs the music and Sabrina Karlin choreographs the dance.

For more information, visit bht.org.