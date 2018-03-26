Fans of AMC’s zombie apocalypse drama have had it rough — but it wouldn’t be “The Walking Dead” if viewers weren’t left hanging by a thread, mourning the loss of their favorite characters each week.

To make it up to fans who’ve stuck it out through the series’ eight seasons so far, the network has decided to turn the April 15 finale into an event worthy of the big screen.

The season finale of “The Walking Dead” and the season premiere of “Fear the Walking Dead” will both be made available for viewing at select New York City theaters, starting at 8:30 p.m. Priced at only $10 for the two-hour event dubbed “Survival Sunday,” fans will get a commercial-free look at the long-awaited crossover between the two shows.

“Fear the Walking Dead” will kick off its fourth season with an appearance by “Walking Dead” character Morgan Jones, played by Lennie James. James’ debut in the premiere will mark his move away from the original and onto the offshoot.

AMC, in a statement, said the season will “see the world of Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) and her family through new eyes — the eyes of Morgan Jones (Lennie James) … The characters’ immediate pasts mix with an uncertain present of struggle and discovery as they meet new friends, foes and threats.”

The crossover event can be viewed at three Manhattan theaters: Empire 25 at 234 W. 42nd St., Regal E-Walk 42nd Street 13 at 247 W. 42nd St. and Kips Bay 15 at 570 Second Ave. For tickets and more information, visit fathomevents.com/survival-sunday.