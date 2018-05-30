ABC doesn’t need to look far for a “Roseanne” replacement.

Just one day after the TV network canceled the hit show, people are already calling for revivals of their favorite ABC series.

“Roseanne’s” revival was the network’s biggest hit of the 2017-18 season, drawing an average of about 18.7 million viewers a week, Nielsen data shows.

But on Tuesday, star Roseanne Barr incited outrage by comparing Valerie Jarrett, a black former Obama administration official, to an ape on Twitter. ABC responded quickly by canceling the show.

Now that it’s been scrapped, the Twitterverse was abuzz with revival possibilities. Here are shows fans want back:

“Pushing Daisies”

“Pushing Daisies” starred Lee Pace as Ned, a pie-maker who could bring dead things back to life and used his abilities to solve murder cases. It was a forensic fairy tale but only lasted two seasons to the upset of fans.

NYC, in your inbox. Sign up for NYC news plus the scoop on things to do, see and eat. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Bryan Fuller, the creator of the beloved series, tweeted his suggestion to bring it back.

“Not to be opportunistic, but if you’re itching to fill that #Roseanne slot with another former @ABCNetwork Show...,” he wrote.

“Two and a Half Men”

Starring Charlie Sheen, Jon Cryer and Angus T. Jones, “Two and a Half Men” followed the lives of jingle writer Charlie, his uptight brother Alan and his brother’s troublesome son Jake who all live together after Alan goes through a divorce. The show was on for 12 seasons on CBS, but no matter, fans want ABC to reboot it.

Charlie Sheen also took the opportunity to pitch his show on Twitter: “The runway is now clear for OUR reboot.”

“Alias”

Fans want Jennifer Garner back as Sydney Bristow, the double agent for the CIA who assumes multiple aliases to carry out her missions. The show was well-received and ran for five seasons.

“Pitch”

It only lasted for one season on Fox, but “Pitch” had potential. Starring Kylie Bunbury, it was about the first woman to play in Major League Baseball, for the San Diego Padres, after getting noticed for her “screwball pitch.”

“Don’t Trust the B---- in Apartment 23”

This ABC sitcom only ran for two seasons, but it was a favorite for those who couldn’t get enough of Chloe (Krysten Ritter), THE B in Apartment 23. Her reign of terror was seen from the eyes of her roommate June (Dreama Walker), who forms an unlikely friendship with Chloe. Ritter was Chloe before she was Jessica Jones and Jesse Pinkman’s girlfriend Jane in “Breaking Bad.”

“Happy Endings”

Lasting three seasons, “Happy Endings” was an ABC sitcom about six friends (played by Eliza Coupe, Elisha Cuthbert, Zachary Knighton, Adam Pally, Damon Wayans Jr., Casey Wilson) in Chicago dealing with the fallout from a breakup within the group. Fans loved the group’s chemistry and comedic timing and want a reboot of the fun ensemble series.

“Roseanne” without Roseanne

Look, the “Roseanne” reboot did really well, so why throw the baby out with the bath water? Fans are suggesting on Twitter that the show be rebranded or a spinoff be created for Dan (John Goodman). The reboot featured the same chemistry among the beloved cast that worked for nine previous seasons, so why not give the people what they want?