Go ahead and recall the best TV shows you watched in 2017. Chances are, a lot of them were created by, helmed by or focused on women.

Just ask Reese Witherspoon: “It’s been an incredible year for women in television,” the actress said onstage at the Emmys in September while accepting the outstanding limited series award for “Big Little Lies.” “Bring women to the front of their own stories!”

The HBO series -- which won eight Emmys and is nominated for Critics’ Choice, SAG and Golden Globe awards in January -- is just one of the female-led shows that sparked chatter, inspired change and left us longing for more in 2017. Some, like “The Handmaid’s Tale” even went as far as to incite political protests around the country.

Below, we take a look at six new women-fronted shows that introduced influential characters to the world this past year.