Wu-Tang Clan drama series ordered by Hulu

The Wu-Tang Clan’s rise from Staten Island rappers to hip-hop royalty will be the subject of a new 10-episode series on Hulu.

“This is what you all have been waiting for,” Wu-Tang founder and producer RZA tweeted on Thursday, along with a story from Variety detailing the series he co-created.

The New York City-based hip-hop group, which includes RZA, GZA, the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, U-God and Masta Killa released the influential “Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)” in 1993 and followed with a series of hits both together and as solo artists.

In all, the group has sold 40 million albums across the globe.

“Wu-Tang: An American Saga” is described as a scripted drama set in New York City during the early 1990s, inspired by The RZA’s books titled “The Wu-Tang Manual” and “Tao of Wu.” The show is being written and executive produced by Alex Tse and RZA, according to a statement from Hulu. Method Man is also serving as an executive producer.

Imagine Television is executive producing the project. It is unclear when the series will air.

“I’m delighted to be partnering with Hulu and Imagine to explore the vast story of the Wuniverse,” RZA said in a statement. “Wu-Tang through our music has always strove to inspire as we entertain. This opportunity to continue the Wu — Saga in a 10-episode series will exponentially increase our inspirational style of entertainment. In the immortal words of ODB ‘Wu-Tang is for the Children.'”