Judy Blume offers to intervene for Brooklyn husband who gave away wife’s ‘irreplaceable’ copy of ‘Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret’

Young girls worldwide have learned life lessons from Judy Blume’s classic “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.” Now a Brooklyn husband is getting a serious lesson from it too.

The famous preteen author offered a copy of her preteen classic “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” after a poster from a Greenpoint man made the rounds on the Internet on Thursday–and the beleaguered husband is crediting her with saving his marriage.

A sign that appeared in Greenpoint reads had a photo of a 1986 edition and read: “I accidentally gave away this book away on Saturday July 25 in a box on the corner of Green & Franklin streets in Greenpoint. This book is extremely important to my wife. It was a keepsake from her mother and it is irreplaceable. On the inside cover is a note that reads ‘Christmas 1991.’ If you happened to pick up this book please get in touch with me. Please call or text 646-812-5430.”

After the note made the rounds on the Internet, Judy Blume herself got involved. She tweeted Thursday night “Oh no tragic! Will send signed copy. Not the same, I know. Let’s hope it saves the marriage. Not sure I can find that cover but will try.” She later tweeted “Trying to make contact w/Husb who gave away wife’s copy of ‘Margaret.’ Need snail mail address & wife’s first name. judyb@judyblume.com.”

Blume tweeted that she is going on vacation on Friday, but she will “check in regularly to follow the story.” She told the Daily News that she knows “it will never be the same. It will never say ‘Christmas 1991’ or ‘from Mom,’ but I can do my best.”

On Friday morning, the husband, Leonard Lasek, tweeted at Judy Blume “I’m the terrible husband!!! Thank you from the bottom of my heart … marriage saved!!!” He changed his Twitter bio to read “don’t ever clean the apartment.”

It looked like the book hasn’t shown up yet, since Blume tweeted back “still think Katie’s book will show up but I’m on the case.”

Blume’s newest adult novel, “In the Unlikely Event,” recently hit the shelves.

NYC has a job: Find this book for this couple!