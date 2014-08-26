Lifestyle Free NYC workouts: Yoga on the beach, marathon training and more Lolë's Run Club offers a run around the neighborhood. Photo Credit: Lolë's Run Club Updated August 26, 2014 12:51 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email WEDNESDAY Lolë Run Club: Run around the neighborhood with Lolë ambassadors, staff and friends. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. Meet at Lolë, 112 Mercer St. Info and RSVP: Facebook.com/LoleNewYork Capoeira34: Practice the Afro-Brazilian art form, which combines martial arts, dance and acrobatics, with Professor Tiba of Capoeira Luanda. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. Broadway between 34th and 35th streets. Info: 34thstreet.org THURSDAY Yoga in Bryant Park: YogaWorks instructors lead the outdoor workout on the lawn. Athleta yoga mats available. 6-7 p.m., FREE. Bryant Park, 40 W. 40th St. Info and RSVP: Yoga.bryantpark.org Marathon Training: For those who are training for an upcoming race, including the New York City Marathon, or who want to improve their running. Led by instructors from Paragon Sports and The North Face. 6:30 p.m., FREE. 867 Broadway. Info: paragonsports.com/trainwithus Shape Up NYC -- Boot Camp: Build your endurance and muscle strength. Workout mat recommended. 11 a.m., FREE. Prospect Park Audubon Center, Lincoln Road/Ocean Avenue entrance. Info: 718-287-3400 FRIDAY Shape Up NYC -- Cardio Toning: Work your core through strength, balance and toning exercises while keeping your heart rate up. Mat recommended. Noon, FREE. Prospect Park Audubon Center, Lincoln Road/Ocean Avenue entrance. Info: 718-287-3400 EmblemHealth Live Healthy -- Zumba: Latin-inspired, total-body workout. 6-7 p.m., FREE. Holy Trinity Church, 20 Cumming St., Flatbush. Info and RSVP: 866-205-7860 SATURDAY Morning Fitness: Start the day with walking, stretching and strengthening exercises. 7:30-8:30 a.m., FREE. Fort Tryon Park, Heather Garden, Cabrini Boulevard and Fort Washington Avenue. Info: 212-795-1388 Yoga on the Beach: Join yoga instructor Helen Kilgallen from Elaine's Dance School in this beginner hatha yoga class. Bring a mat, large towel or blanket. 8-9 a.m., FREE. Rockaway Beach, Beach 108th Street on the beachfront. Info: 718-318-4000 SUNDAY Yoga Class: Makara Studio leads a 75-minute class, weather permitting. Noon, donations suggested. Cooper Park, Maspeth and Debevoise avenues (meet in front of the farmer's market). Info: yogawithvictor.comTai Chi in Socrates Sculpture Park: Instructors from the Taoist Tai Chi Society of the USA lead the outdoor class. 11 a.m.-noon, FREE. 31-30 Vernon Blvd., Long Island City. Info: 718-956-1819 MONDAY (LABOR DAY) Run for the Trail -- Riverdale B'Ramble: The Van Cortlandt Track Club and the Friends of Van Cortlandt Park present this 5K/10K race. 10 a.m., $25 in advance, $30 day of. Race starts at Van Cortlandt Park, Bronx, opposite the Tortoise & Hare Statue at 251st and Broadway. Info and RSVP: vctc.org TUESDAY Yoga in Bryant Park: YogaWorks instructors lead the outdoor workout on the lawn. Athleta yoga mats available. 6-7 p.m., FREE. Bryant Park, 40 W. 40th St. Info and RSVP: Yoga.bryantpark.org Marathon Training: For those who are training for an upcoming race, including the New York City Marathon, or who want to improve their running. Led by instructors from Paragon Sports and The North Face. 6:30 p.m., FREE. 867 Broadway. Info: paragonsports.com/trainwithusPilates with The Fitness Guru: Learn how to properly activate the muscles of your abdomen and back to create stability in your torso. 7 p.m., FREE. Empire Fulton Ferry, New Dock Street and the East River. Info: brooklynbridgepark.org Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.