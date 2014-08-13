Would you spend $100 on a sundae?

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A major brain freeze is predicted for the High Line this week.

Bubby’s High Line (73 Gansevoort St.) just debuted the “Kitchen Sink,” an indulgent ice cream sundae that retails at $100.

The sundae extravaganza starts with 16 scoops of homemade ice cream made from Hudson Valley Cooperative milk (four vanilla, four chocolate, four strawberry and four mint chocolate chip scoops), topped with homemade pretzels, pecans, peanuts, chocolate chip cookie crumbs, gingersnap crumbs, graham cracker crumbs, candied citrus peel, toasted marshmallow, homemade chocolate, raspberry and caramel syrups (made with organic cane sugar), a generous heap of rainbow sprinkles, homemade whipped cream and ten cherries.

A miniature American flag is placed into the decadent treat, because what’s more American than an enormous quantitity of food?

A half-sized “Little Kitchen Sink” with eight scoops of ice cream is also available for $50, but that less extravagant rendition didn’t appeal to one patron who stopped by yesterday.

He ordered the entire Kitchen Sink for himself, reported a restaurant staffer. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the solo diner couldn’t eat the sixteen scoops fast enough: “The bottom half of the bowl was syrup and melted ice cream,” the staffer said.

The Kitchen Sink is recommended for 8-10 (very hungry) people.