Deli After Dark is all the great tastes of the deli while hanging at the bar.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

For only four days, the deli experience is joining New York City’s nightlife.

From Dec. 2-5, Carnegie Deli and Temple Bar are teaming up to present “Deli After Dark,” hosted at Temple Bar. The pop-up plans to bring all the deliciousness of Carnegie Deli and blend it with Temple Bar’s vibrant bar scene.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Temple Bar to create a truly unique and nostalgic experience,” says Sarri Harper, co-owner of Carnegie Deli. “Both Carnegie Deli and Temple Bar hold a special place in New York City history, and this pop-up is a celebration of that shared heritage.”

Deli After Dark is going to showcase the best of Carnegie Deli’s menu but with a creative, modern twist. Menu items will include Knish n’ Caviar, potato knishes with a side of Dusseldorf Mustard and Caviar Crème Fraiche for dipping; “New York ‘Crudo'”, a playful take on crudo with Pastrami Spiced & Cured Gravlax, Crème Fraiche, Everything Seasoning, and Dill; and Loaded Disco Fries – a nod to Temple Bar’s legendary doorman ‘Disco’ – Crispy Golden Temple Fries Piled high and covered with melted cheese and pastrami. Other menu items include Pastrami Grilled Cheese on Seeded Rye Bread, Carnegie Corned Beef Reuben Sliders and Carnegie New York Cheesecake.

To round out the menu, deli-themed cocktails come to the forefront with the Pickletini, served with Vermouth, pickle brine from Carnegie Deli’s signature blend of pickling spices and a Carnegie Deli pickle garnish, and the Pastrami Rye, served with Carnegie Deli pastrami spice, Cocchi Americano, Licor 43 served on the rocks with an orange twist.

“This collaboration is a perfect pairing of two iconic New York establishments,” says Sam Ross, Partner at Temple Bar. “We’re excited to offer our guests a taste of the past with a modern twist in a setting that evokes the glamour and sophistication of a bygone era.”

Reservations for Deli After Dark are now open on Resy, with items available while supplies last throughout the dining room and bar.

Temple Bar is located at 332 Lafayette St.