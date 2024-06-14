Cool down with a twist: Balsamic ice cream hits New York City shop

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Morgenstern’s Finest Ice Cream, located at 88 W. Houston St. and 2 Rivington St., is collaborating with hand-crafted Italian vinegar producer Carandini to create four brand-new, limited-edition balsamic glaze-inspired ice cream flavors.

“Carandini is a great product from Italy, they make different kinds of balsamic as well as glazes so we thought it would be perfect to try something different this summer”, said Pri, the director of operations at Morgenstern’s. The unique combination of flavors makes for the perfect sweet and savory treat topped with perfectly paired acetic glazes.

Launching this weekend, the first 50 customers to arrive at Morgenstern’s will receive a free scoop of the balsamico ice cream with ricotta and strawberry jam. The first customers on June 15 and 16 will also receive free Carandini balsamic vinegar glazes.

Three other combinations will be coming to Morgenstern’s menu this weekend, including strawberry pistachio pesto ice cream paired with wild berries glaze, olive oil and chocolate with an orange glaze and salt and pepper pine nut topped with a pear and walnuts glaze. All four flavor combinations and glazes will be available for a limited time from June 15 till June 21.

Customers can visit Morgenstern’s in person and online to view their extensive selection of ice cream concoctions. Carandini’s world-famous products can also be found in local grocery stores as well as online.