There’s a new lineup of croissants at Ole & Steen Bakery’s Upper East Side store that’s going viral

From cruffins to cronuts, muffies to brookies, there appears to be no end in sight for the internet’s most darling desserts.

Some of your feed’s most viral treats are jumping from your phone to your plate at Ole & Steen’s newest location in the Upper East side where new, viral croissants are being served hot and fresh.

Available on Fridays and in limited quantities, the bakery’s new Exclusive Croissant Smorgasburg features a Lemon Meringue Cruffin, S’mores Croissants, the Tik Tok-famous Cookie Croissant and Almond Raspberry Croissants.

But there’s more to Ole & Steen NYC than just the latest trendy treats. The bakery pays tribute to its start in Denmark in 1991 by offering a local take on classic Danish dessert options.

“The Danish hospitality is here… when you walk into the doors,” said Josh Pickens, president of Ole & Steen U.S. Ole & Steen is known as Denmark’s favorite all-day bakery, and the company brings that legacy to New York through its expansive, non-dessert exclusive menu.

“Everything we do here is handmade,” explained Pickens, “we’ve had Danish bakers come over, set the menu and train our entire team on how to bake in the Danish way.”

Cakes, tarts and cookies are best enjoyed with a coffee or tea at Ole & Steen. Their coffee menu has expanded rapidly over the past six years, with a new addition coming this summer.

Ole & Steen is teaming up with Transcendence Coffee to create a new pairing for its fan-favorite Cinnamon Social, a cinnamon and icing-filled layered pastry. Starting August 19, fans of this classic dessert will have the opportunity to try the new Cinnamon Social Syrup at every Ole & Steen location.

This syrup is the perfect addition to your daily cup of coffee, with every purchase of a bottle including a free Cinnamon Social Latte. From August 19-25, sample the Cinnamon Social Latte and pastry while supplies last.

For more information on Ole & Steen, their locations throughout NYC and their extensive pastry menu, visit their website.