Join hip-hop group De La Soul in the East Village for a new immersive donut pop-up shop partnership with Platinum PopUps.

This Friday, July 26, from 3 to 8 p.m., De La Soul will be hosting their first-ever culinary venture “Oodles of O’s” at Cafe Joah with band members Kelvin Mercer and Vincent Mason present on site, honoring their late bandmate David Jolicoeur.

At the event, visitors will have the opportunity to try four pop-up exclusive handmade artisanal donuts from Dough Donuts.

Each flavor is inspired by the group’s legacy, including The Twizzness, a strawberry glazed donut topped with strawberry licorice candy; The Dove, a yogurt glazed donut with pastry cream filling, which honors David Jolicoeur, who chose the location for the “Oodles of O’s” music video; The Bear Cinnamon, a cinnamon bun donut with almond paste and cinnamon filling, topped with vanilla glaze and crushed almonds; and a classic glazed donut flavored with pure vanilla extract and a touch of salt, The O.

In addition, fans will also be able to purchase exclusive merchandise like t-shirts, collectibles and limited edition vinyl bundles.

Truly a celebration of art, music, history, remembrance and food, perfect for hip-hop and foodie lovers.

When: Friday, July 26, 2024 from 3 to 8 p.m.

Where: Cafe Joah, 212 Avenue A, New York, NY 10009