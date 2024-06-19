First annual Lincoln Center Night Market open to the public

Lincoln Center Night Market joins Lincoln Center’s third annual “Summer for the City” programming, which invites New Yorkers to attend hundreds of free events during the summer.

Through Aug. 10 (excluding July 4), attendees will be able to try a variety of food and drink options every night from Wednesday to Sunday, open to the public from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. This year’s “Summer for the City” theme is “Life, Liberty, and Happiness.”

“Our guiding theme this summer helps reinforce so much of what we all share, but sometimes lose in our busy daily lives,” said in a press release Shanta Take, chief artistic officer at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. “The arts are core to our collective well-being and to helping us realize our hopes and dreams for future generations,” she added.

Each week, a tent will offer rotating food offerings depending on the programming of that week.

There will also be a contest to nominate their favorite Night Market vendor and crown them with the “People’s Choice Award.” The winner will be featured by United Airlines in Newark Liberty International Airport at Terminal C.

For caffeine lovers, Joe Coffee has introduced their first-annual summer coffee from which will be available on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. For every sale, $1 will be donated to the Young Artist Pipeline program.

Additional vendors include Bunnan, Haitian cuisine that reimagines plantains and places them as the star ingredient in their dishes.

At Cocotazo, a Harlem classic, visitors will be able to choose from menu items like pernil sandwiches, pastelillos, pinchos, and alcapurrias.

Harlem Seafood Soul, a food truck on 125th Street in Harlem by Chef Tami will have the popular menu items that include lobster rolls, chicken and waffle skewers, mac and cheese bites and funnel cakes.

The Black-owned business, Jerrell’s Betr Brgr has an option for those who crave plant-based and vegan burgers.

Manousheh, brings the flavors of Lebanon to New York City made with healthy and fresh ingredients.

From Puebla in Mexico, Taqueria al Pastor will offer an array of taco options made with handmade tortillas. For dessert, try Maya’s Snack Bar for traditional Mexican treats like paletas, elotes and chamoyadas.

For those who prefer chicken, Yakitori Totto has a diverse range of combining chicken with different sauces and seasonings.

With a wide selection of menu items, the Lincoln Center’s Night Market sure has something for every palate.

“Summer for the City initially grew from a need to bring together our community after the isolation of lockdown,” said in a press statement Erika Mallin, executive director of the New York State Council on the Arts. “Over the past three years, it has affirmed the measurable healing benefits of arts and culture, bringing us together with new technologies and both free and affordable programming,” she added.







