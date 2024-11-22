Celebrate a luxe Thanksgiving at The Flatiron Room

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

This Thanksgiving, The Flatiron Room in Manhattan invites guests to indulge in a holiday dining experience that combines the warmth of tradition with an elegant twist. For $135 per person, diners will enjoy a prix fixe menu carefully crafted to reflect the season’s best flavors, enhanced by an atmosphere of refinement and hospitality that has made The Flatiron Room a beloved destination for foodies and cocktail connoisseurs alike.

Seating times for this exclusive Thanksgiving event are available at 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm, 7:00 pm, and 9:30 pm, allowing guests to select a time that best fits their holiday plans. The menu, designed by Chef Jiho Kim, Culinary Director and Partner, is a celebration of elevated American comfort food with an Asian influence. Each dish is thoughtfully prepared to provide a memorable, multi-course experience, from savory starters to indulgent entrees.

Among the standout offerings are Bacon and Cheddar Corn Bread and Peekytoe Crab Cake to start, followed by hearty main dishes like the Turkey Breast with Caramelized Onion Gravy and the Vegan Butternut Squash Ravioli, providing something for every palate.

But this year, The Flatiron Room takes Thanksgiving dining to new heights with two exclusive off-menu creations:

Black Turkey : This showstopping centerpiece features a smoky glaze that gives the bird a dramatic black exterior while imparting deep, rich flavor. Available by pre-order only, the Black Turkey promises to be the star of any holiday gathering.

Pumpkin Pie with Caviar: A daring twist on a Thanksgiving classic, this dessert combines the creamy sweetness of pumpkin pie with the luxurious, briny contrast of caviar. It’s a dish designed to surprise and delight, adding an unexpected touch of opulence to the holiday table.

Guests can also enjoy The Flatiron Room’s signature offerings: live music every night, expertly crafted cocktails, and an expansive spirits selection. The venue is famous for its extensive whiskey collection and The Bottle Keep™ program, where patrons can purchase their favorite bottles and store them for future visits. Whether enjoying a dram of rare whiskey or exploring the diverse wine list, The Flatiron Room ensures that every guest experiences true hospitality.

Chef Jiho Kim, who joined The Flatiron Room as Culinary Director in 2023, brings a unique vision to the restaurant. His American-Asian fusion menu complements the venue’s broad selection of spirits while creating an elevated dining experience. Known for his calm demeanor and commitment to mentorship, Chef Kim runs his kitchen with the belief that food made with joy will be enjoyed by all. This Thanksgiving, he promises a culinary celebration that reflects both his passion for food and his dedication to creating unforgettable moments for guests.

The Flatiron Room has been a staple in New York City’s culinary scene since 2012, offering a relaxed yet sophisticated atmosphere, with live jazz, blues, rock, and pop music performances every night. Whether it’s for the food, the drinks, or the ambiance, the Flatiron Room remains a top destination for those seeking a unique and refined dining experience.

This Thanksgiving, treat yourself and your loved ones to a holiday meal that promises not just exceptional food, but a lasting memory. With Chef Jiho Kim’s carefully curated menu, luxurious off-menu dishes, and the unmatched atmosphere, The Flatiron Room offers a Thanksgiving feast that goes beyond the ordinary.

Reservations are highly recommended, as this exclusive dining event is expected to sell out quickly. For more information and to reserve your table, visit The Flatiron Room’s Nomad and Murray Hill websites.