New restaurant Nerina brings Greek hospitality to Greenpoint

A new restaurant in Greenpoint is taking guests on a culinary adventure through Greece.

Nerina is the latest venture from the team behind the Midtown restaurant Nerai. Led by co-owners Spiro Menegatos and Christos Gourmos, Nerina is steeped in Greek traditions, from the food and wine to the decor and dining experience.

The menu, created by Executive Chef Moshe Grundman, features modern twists on traditional Greek recipes. The plates are served mezze-style, allowing guests to share and explore different flavor combinations. The menu includes options such as lamb chop medallions, lobster orzotto, lemon potato gnocchi, grilled octopus, tuna tartare, Cretan spiced scallops, and whole grilled fish. For starters, the menu has a traditional Greek salad, a grape arugula Salad, house-made sourdough bread topped with anthotyro and honey, as well as a platter of tzatziki, spicy feta, hummus, fava, and tarama served with house-made pita bread, and dessert options include blonde chocolate mousse, sorbet and gelato.



For the restaurant’s beverage program, curated by Wine Director Dimitrios Karagiannis, Nerina boasts an all-Greek wine list, emphasizing organic and biodynamic wines that specifically highlight Greece’s dedication to natural winemaking and environmentally friendly practices. The cocktail menu draws inspiration from Greek flavors, featuring Mediterranean ingredients, infused spirits, house-made syrups, and tinctures, that pair well with the menu. There is also a selection of Greek beers, mocktails, and non-alcoholic beverages to choose from.

In their design, Nerina features the understated elegance of 1970s Athenian apartment lobbies, from its indoor space to the glass-enclosed outdoor dining area. Seating 85 people inside, Nerina boasts a cozy, welcoming environment, almost as if you were being invited into a friend’s home, and the restaurant embodies the Greek tradition of philoxenia, or “friend to a stranger,” ensuring that every guest is welcomed into a warm and hospitable environment.

Nerina is located at 35 Commerical St. and is open Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday from 5 to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 5 to 11 p.m. For more information, visit nerinanyc.com.