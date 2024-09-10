Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

This month, PepsiCo is debuting a new line of crafted beverages, and New Yorkers will get the first tastes.

Throughout September, PepsiCo will launch DRIPS by Pepsi, which includes eight exclusive beverages crafted by mixologists featuring products such as Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Starry, Rockstar and Lipton Iced Tea. The flavors will be enhanced with fruit syrups, creams, popping boba, fruits and berries, and more.

“Consumers, especially Gen Z, are increasingly looking for crafted beverages that provide new flavors, combinations and colors. They’re unafraid to experiment, often with our products at the center. DRIPS by Pepsi is designed to better understand these trends and build PepsiCo’s capabilities in this space so that we can better meet the needs of consumers and our customers. We’re continuing to deepen our insights and build our capability at PepsiCo so we can continue to lead the way in beverage innovation,” said Scott Finlow, Chief Marketing Officer, PepsiCo Away From Home.

The menu for DRIPS by Pepsi is as follows:

Pepsi Forever S’mores: Pepsi, coconut and lime finished with smores over whipped cream

Starry Berry Basil: Starry, strawberry and basil finished with diced strawberries, lime wheel and basil seeds

Starry Dragonfruit Blast: Starry and watermelon garnished with dragon fruit

Dew Chill Dill: Mountain Dew, cucumber and basil garnished with dill pickle spear

Dew Spicy Splash: Mountain Dew, lime, chamoy and Tajin garnished with a gummy worm

Lipton Mango Horchata: Lipton Lemon iced tea with mango, coconut horchata over strawberry boba, finished with cold foam

Tropicana Cotton Candy Lemonade: Tropicana Lemonade over candy boba, finished with floating cotton candy

Rockstar Pineapple Upside Down Cake: Rockstar Focus with orange, pineapple, and grenadine finished with whipped cream and a colorful orange wheel

New Yorkers will be the first to try out DRIPS by Pepsi. The first pop-up will take place at Central Park’s SummerStage on Sept. 12, starting at 5:30 p.m. The remaining pop-ups will take place at Williamsburg’s Domino Park, located at 15 River St., from 1 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 14-15, 21-22 and 28-29. DRIPS by Pepsi beverages retail starting at $6.99.

“DRIPS by Pepsi is special because it takes the learnings of years of innovation and recipe development to deliver unparalleled new flavors to consumers and customers across the country. By leveraging the breadth of the PepsiCo beverage portfolio across sodas, teas, energy drinks and more, there’s no limit the enticing combinations we can create for fans,” says Chef Kyle Shadix, CRC, MS, RD, PepsiCo’s Corporate Executive Research Chef for Global Beverages.