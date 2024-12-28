NYC restaurant Medium Rare to host pajama brunch with prizes to kick off the New Year

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

New Year’s Day is about starting anew, and what better way to kick off 2025 with brunch in your PJs?

Medium Rare, located at 488 3rd Ave., is hosting its annual New Year’s Day Pajama Brunch on Wednesday, Jan. 1.

Those who come for brunch are encouraged to wear their favorite pajamas, whether they be cozy, classy or crazy. Those with the best pajamas have a chance to win $100 gift cards in four categories: Best Family Jammies, Most Creative Pajamas, Best Group Theme and Most Festive PJs.

While the pajama contest is going on, Medium Rare will be serving a prix fixe menu that includes French Toast, Steak and Eggs, Eggs Benedict and Bloody Marys, Mimosas, and Screwdrivers for $39.95.

Brunch will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Reservations are now available on OpenTable.