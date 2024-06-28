Orange you glad? Check out Tropicana and Milk Bar’s new summer soft serve

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Just in time to kick off summer, Tropicana and Milk Bar are teaming up to offer the most refreshing and delicious treat of the season: Orange Squeeze soft serve. The two companies are combining their most renowned products, orange juice and ice cream, into a fresh and flavorful dessert enjoyed best in the city heat.

The leading orange juice brand and award-winning bakery’s collaboration brings a burst of flavor and a nostalgic, childhood feeling. “It’s just that nostalgic, ice cream truck taste of summer that creamy, citrusy pop of flavor that calls to you when the weather heats up,” said Special Projects Director at Milk Bar’s flagship location in Manhattan, Shannon Salzano.

This limited-time-only ice cream is available nationwide at Milk Bar locations throughout New York City and other cities. For customers who cannot get enough of the Orange Squeeze soft serve, there is a chance to enjoy this summer’s next big thing at your own home.

“We know that not everyone lives within walking distance of a Milk Bar [and] we want to let them in on the fun,” Salzano shared, explaining the nationwide giveaway contest and delivery options. On Tropicana (@tropicana_juices) and Milk Bar’s (@milkbarstore) Instagram accounts, users have a chance to win a machine and the ingredients to make Orange Squeeze soft serve right at home. Participants are encouraged to follow and read the official rules to enter.

Available now through August 31 for $7 a cup and $13 a pint, Milk Bar’s newest edition to their ever-expanding menu is a call back to their original staple dessert. Opening in the East Village 16 years ago, the bakery gained notoriety for its iconic cereal milk ice cream and other twists on childhood classics. Now, birthday cakes, six different flavors of cookies and countless other sweet treats fill the counters.

Orders are also available for delivery through the DoorDash, UberEats and Seamless apps.

For more information on the nearest location to you, Milk Bar’s collaboration with Tropicana and its menu and delivery options, visit their website.