New Yes Chef Food Fest coming to Williamsburg this summer

Yes, chef! A brand new food festival is coming to Williamsburg this summer.

The Yes Chef Food Fest is the brainchild of Jack’s Dining Room, the NYC-based social media creator who is best known for showcasing global restaurants and foods. Created in collaboration with NYBucketlist and Rose Gold Presents, the festival will take place on Aug. 10-11 at Bk Backyard Bar (86 N 11th St.).

“After traveling the world in search of the best culinary experiences, I can confidently say what many of you already know: NYC has some of the best food in the entire world,” said Jack Goldburg, the face behind Jack’s Dining Room. “In launching Yes Chef food fest, we are bringing together our favorite restaurants in NYC to showcase the incredibly talented chefs and unique dishes that make those restaurants so special. These folks are more than chefs – they’re pillars of our community, dishing out unforgettable experiences and capturing the vibrant spirit that makes this city so special. Join us for two days of amazing food, music, and culture!”

The inaugural Yes Chef Food Fest is expected to welcome over 5,000 foodies over the two-day fest. The festival will give fans a chance to try a myriad of dishes from highly sought-after restaurants, take part in interactive experiences, watch live demonstrations and musical performances, and more!

Among the restaurants participating in Yes Chef Food Fest include:

More vendors and musical guests will be announced at a later date.

Tickets are on sale now starting at $20 and can be purchased at www.yescheffoodfest.com. For more information, visit www.yescheffoodfest.com and keep up on social at @yescheffoodfest and @jacksdiningroom.