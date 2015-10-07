LATEST PAPER
Health calendar: 10.7-10.13

Do yoga inside Morris-Jumel Mansion.

OCT. 7

Lunchtime Exercise Classes: Work different muscle groups through walking and bench exercises. 1-1:45 p.m., FREE. Morningside Park, 112th Street and Manhattan Avenue, 419-962-6292

Shape Up NYC -- Capoeira: Combines dance, martial arts and acrobatics. 8:15-9:45 p.m., FREE. Hudson Guild Elliott Center, 441 W. 26th St., 212-760-9800

Nutritional and Mental Marathon Preparation: Lecture by dietitian Samantha Heller and clinical psychologist Bonnie Marks, presented by The Sports Performance Center at NYU Langone Medical Center. 6:30-7:45 p.m., FREE. The Center for Musculoskeletal Care, 333 E. 38th St., 6th Fl. RSVP here

OCT. 8

Yoga at Morris-Jumel Mansion: Vinyasa-style, moderate class. 1-2 p.m., FREE ($5 suggested donation). 65 Jumel Terrace, 212-923-8008

Open Run Night at Icahn Stadium: For beginners and avid runners alike. 6-8 p.m., FREE. Randall's Island Park, 212-830-7722

OCT. 9

Outdoor Exercise Classes: Work different muscle groups through walking and bench exercises. 7-7:45 a.m., FREE. Morningside Park, 112th Street and Manhattan Avenue, 419-962-6292

Shape Up NYC -- Cardio Toning: Work your core through strength, balance and toning exercises. Mat recommended. Noon-1 p.m., FREE. Prospect Park Audubon Center, Lincoln Road/Ocean Avenue entrance, 718-287-3400

OCT. 10

Morning Fitness at Fort Tryon Park: Walking, stretching and strengthening exercises. 8:30-9:30 a.m., FREE. Heather Garden, Cabrini Boulevard and Fort Washington Avenue, 212-795-1388

Shape Up NYC -- Kick, Box and Chill: Cardio kickboxing class combining cardiovascular and strength-building exercises. 2-3 p.m., FREE. Hudson Guild, 441 W. 26th St., 212-924-6710

#JustMove Fitness Series: A 45-minute Shredded class, with Just Salad samples and swag. Noon and 2 p.m., select DavidBartonGym locations. RSVP (waitlist) here  

OCT. 11

Yoga at Morris-Jumel Mansion: Vinyasa-style, moderate class. 1-2 p.m., FREE ($5 suggested donation). 65 Jumel Terrace, 212-923-8008

OCT. 12

Outdoor Exercise Classes: Work different muscle groups through walking and bench exercises. 7-7:45 a.m., FREE. Morningside Park, 112th Street and Manhattan Avenue, 419-962-6292

Shape Up NYC -- Move & Groove Mondays: Cardio dance party. 7-8 p.m., FREE. Hudson Guild, 119 Ninth Ave., 212-924-6710

Shape Up NYC -- Korean-Dance Traditional and Fusion: Increase flexibility. 7:40-8:40 p.m., FREE. Hudson Guild, 441 W. 26th St., 212-924-6710

OCT. 13

Morning Fitness at Fort Tryon Park: Walking, stretching and strengthening exercises. 7:30-8:30 a.m., FREE. Heather Garden, Cabrini Boulevard and Fort Washington Avenue, 212-795-1388

Tai Chi Class: All levels. 9-10 a.m., FREE. Garibaldi Plaza in Washington Square Park. 

