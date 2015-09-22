SEPT. 23

Lunchtime Exercise Classes: Work different muscle groups through walking and bench exercises. 1-1:45 p.m., FREE. Morningside Park, 112th Street and Manhattan Avenue. Info: 419-962-6292

Zumba: Dance-based workout. 5:45-6:45 p.m., FREE. Little Bay Park hockey rink, Queens. Info: 718-352-4793 x 302

Pop Up Yoga34: With Pop Up Yoga NYC. 6-7 p.m., FREE. Broadway between 34th and 35th streets.

Summer on the Hudson -- Evening Salute to the Sun: Outdoor hatha yoga class. Bring your own mat. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. The Plaza at 66th Street, Riverside Park South. Info: 311

Pure Yoga at Bandier: In honor of Yoga Month. 7-8 p.m., FREE. 915 Broadway. RSVP: RSVP@bandier.com

Sunset Pilates: With Body in Balance. 7 p.m., FREE. Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 5 Promenade.

Shape Up NYC -- Cardio Fusion: Workout combining aerobics, strength moves and stretching. 7-8 p.m., FREE. Hudson Guild Fulton Center, 119 Ninth Ave. Info: 212-924-6710

Eat it. Drink it. Do it. Tackle the city, with our help. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

SEPT. 24

Morning Fitness at Fort Tryon Park: Walking, stretching and strengthening exercises. 7:30-8:30 a.m., FREE. Heather Garden, Cabrini Boulevard and Fort Washington Avenue. Info: 212-795-1388

Bryant Park Tai Chi: Led by CK Chu Tai Chi. 7:30-8:30 a.m., FREE. Fountain Terrace, Sixth Avenue and 41st Street. Info: 212-768-4242

Bryant Park Yoga: Mats provided. 6-7 p.m., FREE. Bryant Park lawn. RSVP here

SEPT. 25

Outdoor Exercise Classes: Work different muscle groups through walking and bench exercises. 7-7:45 a.m., FREE. Morningside Park, 112th Street and Manhattan Avenue. Info: 419-962-6292

Shape Up NYC -- Cardio Toning: Work your core through strength, balance and toning exercises. Mat recommended. Noon-1 p.m., FREE. Prospect Park Audubon Center, Lincoln Road/Ocean Avenue entrance. Info: 718-287-3400

SEPT. 26

Morning Fitness at Fort Tryon Park: Walking, stretching and strengthening exercises. 8:30-9:30 a.m., FREE. Heather Garden, Cabrini Boulevard and Fort Washington Avenue. Info: 212-795-1388

Yoga: Outdoor kripalu yoga class. Bring a mat. 9:30-10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.-noon, FREE. Socrates Sculpture Park, 32-01 Vernon Blvd.

Bryant Park Moves: Modern dance class led by dancers from the Limon Dance Company. 10-11 a.m., FREE. Bryant Park Lawn. Info: 212-768-4242

Summer on the Hudson & Shape Up NYC Present Zumba: Aerobic fitness internal training. 11 a.m.-noon, FREE. West Harlem Piers Park, excursion pier at West 125th Street. Info: 311

Shape Up NYC -- Kick, Box and Chill: Cardio kickboxing class combining cardiovascular and strength-building exercises. 2-3 p.m., FREE. Hudson Guild Eillott Center, 441 W. 26th St. Info: 212-924-6710

SEPT. 27

Yoga: Outdoor kripalu yoga class. Bring a mat. 10-11 a.m., FREE. Socrates Sculpture Park, 32-01 Vernon Blvd., Long Island City.

Tai Chi: Outdoor class led by instructors from the Taoist Tai Chi Society of the USA. 11 a.m.-noon, FREE. Socrates Sculpture Park, 32-01 Vernon Blvd., Long Island City.

SEPT. 28

Outdoor Exercise Classes: Work different muscle groups through walking and bench exercises. 7-7:45 a.m., FREE. Morningside Park, 112th Street and Manhattan Avenue. Info: 419-962-6292

Shape Up NYC -- Ninja Balance/Supple Strength: HIIT class. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. Hudson Guild Elliott Center, 441 W. 26th St. Info: 212-924-6710

Shape Up NYC -- Move & Groove Mondays: Cardio dance party. 7-8 p.m., FREE. Hudson Guild Fulton Center, 119 Ninth Ave. Info: 212-924-6710

Cycle for Survival's Times Square Takeover: Rides led by Equinox instructors to raise money for rare cancer research. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Seventh Avenue between W. 43rd and W. 44th streets. Register here

SEPT. 29

Morning Fitness at Fort Tryon Park: Walking, stretching and strengthening exercises. 7:30-8:30 a.m., FREE. Heather Garden, Cabrini Boulevard and Fort Washington Avenue. Info: 212-795-1388

Tai Chi on the High Line: With the Taoist Tai Chi Society. 9:30-10:30 a.m., FREE. On the High Line at West 12th Street.

Grand Zentral: Pop-up shops featuring yoga-friendly products and services in honor of National Yoga Month. 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m., Grand Central Terminal's Vanderbilt Hall, 89 E. 42nd St.