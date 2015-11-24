LATEST PAPER
36° Good Morning
36° Good Morning
Lifestyle

Health calendar: Thanksgiving edition

Pure Barre in Williamsburg is holding a special

Pure Barre in Williamsburg is holding a special Turkey Day run and class. Photo Credit: Pure Barre

By MEREDITH DELISO meredith.deliso@am-ny.com
Print

Here's a look at fitness classes happening this Thanksgiving, so you can work off some of that pumpkin pie in advance.

Carved on Thanksgiving with DavidBartonGym: Members and non-members alike can participate in this 60-minute full-body weight training workout. 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., FREE. Multiple locations. Info and registration for non-members: 877-579-1300 or davidbartongym.com/specialoffer

Turkey Trot with Mile High Run Club: The running studio's HIGH 45 class is an optional race, with the man and woman who run the farthest winning a special prize. Class typically covers 3-5 miles depending on the pace. 9 a.m., $32/$25 first class; 28 E. Fourth St. Info and registration: Milehighrunclub.com

Extended Burn with BFX Studio: This 75-minute high-intensity class is designed to get your metabolism going, with plyometric intervals, kettlebells, dumbbells and gliders. 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., $32. 555 Sixth Ave. Info and registration: Bfxstudio.com

Turkey Trot & Tuck with Pure Barre: A 2-mile run is followed by a 45-minute Pure Barre class. Post-class snacks provided. 9 a.m., $15. 204 Wythe Ave., Williamsburg. Info and registration: Purebarre.com

Turkey Burn Ride with Peloton: A 60-minute ride. 10:30 a.m., $30/FREE for first ride. 140 W. 23rd St. Info and registration: 646-277-4497 or pelotoncycle.com

Turkey Burns with SoulCycle: Find a 90-minute ride at a studio near you. Various times, $34/$20 first-time ride). Multiple locations. Info and registration: Soul-cycle.com

AKT InMotion: Both NYC locations will hold morning Turkey Day classes offering a full-body, high-intensity workout, including the 60-minute Happy Hour and Sweet Dream classes and the 45-minute AKTone. Various times, $37. 244 E. 84th St., fourth fl., 1182 Broadway, second fl. Info and registration: Aktinmotion.com

The Bar Method: Its signature, 60-minute mixed level class is being held Thanksgiving Day at its SoHo and Brooklyn locations. Various times, $37. 155 Spring St., 267 Pacific St., Cobble Hill. Info and registration: Barmethod.com

The Fhitting Room: Find several sessions of its high-intensity Signature FHIX class at its Flatiron and 67th Street Penthouse locations . Various times, $35. 31 W. 19th St., 201 E. 67th St. Info and registration: Fhittingroom.com

Xtend Barre: Two sessions of its signature barre class are offered. 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., $34. 147 Remsen St., second fl., Brooklyn Heights. Info and registration: Xtendbarre.com

By MEREDITH DELISO meredith.deliso@am-ny.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Things to Do Photos & Videos

On Wednesday, John Doherty, chef / owner of The man who fed 25 presidents a year for 23 years at the Waldorf
East Williamsburg's multiroom event complex, Avant Gardner, is Festivals to put on your calendar
Oscar Wilde is showing the Oscars on multiple Head to these bars to watch the Oscars
The Lunar New Year is celebrated with large Watch the Lunar New Year Parade and more things do this weekend
There's a lot you can do on Valentine's Avoid the Valentine's Day feels at these events
Finn Jones, who played Loras Tyrell, on "Game Catch a DJ set by 'GoTs' Loras Tyrell and more to do this week