Hot in the Hamptons: Simmons soiree, foodie fest and more this weekend

CMEE’S Family Fair

It’s a day of play at this family friendly fundraiser. There are games, goodies, and even water rides for kids to splish splash the day away and enjoy the Children’s Museum of the East End. Expect to see Bridget Moynahan, Christa Miller, Dan Abrams, Jane Krakowski, Kelly Klein, Kristen Taekman, Mark Feuerstein, Molly Sims and their famous families enjoy the fundraising festivities!

What: Children’s Museum of the East End’s (CMEE) 7th Annual Family Fair

When: Saturday, July 18th from 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Where: 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton

Housewife House Party

Former “Real Housewives of New York City” star Jill Zarin hosts her Luxury Benefit Luncheon with the help of Douglas Elliman and The Carlyle Group on Saturday. The annual event at a private Southampton residence will benefit The Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation & The Eric Trump Foundation for St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Guests including Beth Stern, Chelsea Leyland, Millionaire Matchmaker Patti Stanger, and Kelly Rutherford, along with Housewives past and present Aviva Dresher, Luanne De Lesseps, Ramona Singer, and Dorinda Medley will enjoy a day of pampering, shopping for charity and bites from celebrity Chef Roble and Carlyle Off the Green.

What: Luxury Benefit Luncheon

When: Saturday, July 18th from 1- 4 p.m.

Where: Southampton

Simmons Soiree

Party like it’s 1920 with the Simmons family.

Russell Simmons, Danny Simmons, and Joseph “Rev Run” Simmons will host Rush Philanthropic Arts Foundation’s ART FOR LIFE benefit. They celebrate their 20th anniversary with a “Roaring Twenties” theme. Hosted by Soledad O’Brein, the evening’s honorees include Dave Chappelle, Michaela and Simon de Pury, Ava DuVernay, and featured artist Wangechi Mutu and will feature performances by Bell Biv DeVoe and Elle Varner with music by DJ M.O.S. The official after party is at 1Oak in Southampton, featuring a special set from Joe Jonas!

What: ART FOR LIFE benefit

When: Saturday, July 18th, 6 p.m.

Where: Fairview Farms, 19 Horsemill Lane, Water Mill

Party for the Pups!

Philanthropist Jean Shafiroff will chair the Great Gatsby-themed Southampton Animal Shelter fundraiser at a private estate in Southampton.

What: Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation Unconditional Love Gala

When: Saturday, July 18th, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Southampton

Whimsical Evening

Enter the ethereal forest and take in the serene scenes of the Long House Reserve at their benefit, “On Gossamer Wings.” Join Founder Jack Larsen, LongHouse Board of Trustees and Honorary Chair Julianne Moore and magical evening honoring sculptor and artist, Kiki Smith. Dress code is “Billowy Blacks & Shimmery Whites.”

What: On Gossamer Wings benefit

When: Saturday, July 18th, 6 p.m.

Where: LongHouse Reserve, 133 Hands Creek Rd., East Hampton

Katie Lee Heats up the Hamptons

Katie Lee is doing triple duty on Saturday. She begins with her “Endless Summer Cookbook” signing at Bookhampton in East Hampton at 5 pm. Next, the Food Network Host hosts Dan’s Taste of Two Forks and then celebrates with Social Life Magazine at St. Barth Hamptons Gala at the Bridgehampton Historical Society on Saturday night. Ramona Singer and Aviva Drescher will also be on hand to toast Lee’s Social Life cover.

What: “Endless Summer Cookbook” signing, Dan’s Taste of Two Forks and St. Barth Hamptons Gala

When: Saturday, July 18th, 5 p.m.

Where: Bookhampton (41 Main St., East Hampton), Sayre Park, Bridgehampton; Bridgehampton Historical Society (2368 Montauk Hwy., Bridgehampton)

Foodie Fest: Dan’s Taste of Summer

Get a taste of what our east end has to offer!

GRILL HAMPTON: The foodie festivities kick off with Grill Hampton, hosted by Food Network celeb chefs Robert Irvine and Marc Murphy Friday night. It’s Hamptons vs. NYC grill masters at the BBQ battle!

When: Friday, July 17th, 8-11 p.m.

Where: Sayre Park, Bridgehampton

DAN’S TASTE OF TWO FORKS: On Saturday night, the eating continues. The Kitchen star Katie Lee and Michael Symon star of “The Chew” co-host this chow down! Enjoy the smorgasboard of east end eateries and cheers with the great vineyards.

When: Saturday, July 17th, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Sayre Park, Bridgehampton