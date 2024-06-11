VillageCareMAX acquires ArchCare Community Life MLTC Plan

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

VillageCareMAX, a not-for-profit, five-star rated MLTC Plan, has completed the acquisition of the key assets of ArchCare Community Life MLTC.

Now that the acquisition received final approval from the New York State Department (NYSDOH) of Health, members started transitioning over to VillageCareMAX effective June 1, 2024. Over the past few months, VillageCareMAX and ArchCare have been working together to completely overlap the provider network.

VillageCareMAX has also retained the ArchCare Community Life Plan staff to help ensure a seamless transition and continuity of care for members.

“We share ArchCare’s dedication to excellence and are committed to ensuring a high level of satisfaction for our members and provider partners,” said Emma DeVito, President and Chief Executive Officer at VillageCare.

Prior to the member transition, VillageCareMAX had over 26,000 members residing in Brooklyn, Manhattan, Bronx and Queens. With the acquisition, VillageCareMAX will increase its geographic counties served to include Staten Island, Westchester and Putnam counties and will grow to over 32,000 members.

VillageCareMAX is the managed health care plan for VillageCare. With over 45 years of experience of delivering high quality care to New Yorkers, the organization offers home and community-based services to ensure that individuals receive the right service at the right time and place.

In addition to MLTC, VillageCareMAX offers plans that serve individuals that are dually eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid.