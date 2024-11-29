Where to Take Photos with Santa 2024
Whether you’re continuing a family tradition or starting one this year, a photo with Santa is a perfect way to celebrate the season and create memories that will last a lifetime. If you’re in or around New York, you’re in luck! There are plenty of great spots around the city and beyond where you can meet Santa and take a photo. Here are the best places to visit Santa this year in the New York area:
Manhattan
Santaland at Bloomingdales
Bloomingdale’s 59th Street, 1000 Third Ave., Midtown
Nov. 23-Dec. 23, Mondays – Saturdays, 10 am – 7 pm, Sundays, 11 am – 6 pm; closed each day from 2-3 pm.
All ages
$25 reservation fee includes a $25 Bloomingdale’s gift card, a 15-minute private meet-and-greet with Santa, and a gift to take home.
Stop and snap a photo with Santa and his mischievous elves for a magical holiday memory.
Here Comes Santa Claus
The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards, 20 Hudson Yards, Chelsea
Nov. 29-Dec. 23, Mondays-Fridays, 5-8pm
All ages
Free
Santa is flying his sleigh to meet with children, friends and families from across the world. Bring your camera or phone to snap a photo and enjoy treats from Dylan’s Candy Bar.
Selfies with Santa
Brookfield Place, 230 Vesey St., Chelsea
Nov. 29-Dec. 22, Wednesdays – Saturdays, 10 am – 7 pm, Sundays, 10 am – 6 pm. See website for scheduled Santa breaks.
Pet Photos with Santa: Thursday, December 5, 4-7 pm; Wednesday, December 11, 4-7 pm.
All ages
Free
Everyone’s invited to Holiday Under the Palms at Brookfield Place to get a selfie with Santa! Upon arrival, Santa’s helpers will check you in and you’ll receive a jolly alert when it’s your turn to meet the man in red. While you wait, explore Brookfield Place for perfect holiday gifts and take a photo in front of the sun-soaked wonderland featuring a massive sandcastle!
Macy’s Santaland
Macy’s Herald Square, 151 W 34th St., Midtown
Nov. 30-Dec. 24, see website for complete schedule
All ages
Photo packages start at $39.99
Here’s your chance to visit the busiest man of the season inside the Herald Square store. Book your time to join the line—it’s the only way to meet & take a photo with Santa.
Santa’s Corner
Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park, 41st St. and 6th Ave., Midtown
Dec. 16-20, Daily, 10 am – 12 pm
All ages
Free
Santa’s Corner returns giving visitors of all ages the opportunity to tell Santa what they want for Christmas, and pose for the perfect holiday photo!
Bronx
Photos with Santa
The Mall at Bay Plaza, 200 Baychester Ave., Co-op City
Nov. 23-Dec. 24, see website for complete schedule
All ages
Photo packages start at $39.99
Capture enchanting memories with Santa Photos on Level 3 in the mall! With stunning Christmas decorations and a beautifully designed Santa setup, you’ll take home photos that you’ll cherish for years.
Selfies with Santa
Bartow-Pell Mansion Museum, 895 Shore Road, City Island
Saturday, Dec. 14, 11 am – 12 pm and 12 – 1 pm
All ages
$15 children (1+ and up); free for adults when accompanied by a child.
Enjoy some time at the mansion! Families are invited to explore the museum decorated with festive holiday trees in each of the period rooms and take selfies with Santa.
Brooklyn
Photos with Santa
Kings Plaza Shopping Center, 5100 Kings Plaza, Marine Park
Nov. 21-Dec. 24. See website for complete schedule.
All ages
Photo packages start at $39.99
The magic of the holiday season comes alive with a visit to Santa’s winter wonderland. A visit with Santa is always free and photo packages are available for purchase.
Photos with Santa at Old Stone House 2024
Old Stone House, 336 3rd St., Park Slope
Saturday, Dec. 7, 10 am – 12 pm
All ages
$30
Join Old Stone House for their annual photo session with Santa. Photographer Marc Goldberg will make his professional photos available on his website for purchase. You’re welcome to snap your own photo as well.
Queens
Photos with Santa
The Shops at Atlas Park, 8000 Cooper Ave., Glendale
Nov. 27-Dec. 24. See website for complete schedule
Pet Photos with Santa, Dec 2, 4-7 pm
Santa Cares, Dec 8, 9:30-10:30 am. Reservations required.
All ages
Photo Packages start at $39.99
Ho, ho, ho! Santa is back and he’s more excited than ever to see all his familiar friends and meet new faces this holiday season!
Photos with Santa
Queens Center, 90-15 Queens Blvd., Elmhurst
Nov. 14-Dec. 24. See website for complete schedule
All ages
Photo packages start at $39.99
The magic of the holiday season comes alive with a visit to Santa’s winter wonderland. A visit with Santa is always free and photo packages are available for purchase.
REGO Center Santa Photo Kiosk
Rego Center, 6135 Junction Blvd., Rego Park
Dec. 7-21, Saturdays, 12 – 2 pm
All ages
Free
REGO Center is thrilled to be bringing back the very popular Santa Photo Kiosk which will delight children and their parents. When you visit the kiosk expect to find Santa, his elves and helpers in a beautifully designed and cozy cabin that will make Christmas come alive. Children can tell Santa all of their Christmas wishes, have a digital photo taken with Santa, and receive a Santa autograph handout.
Santa Visits NY Irish Center
New York Irish Center, 1040 Jackson Ave., Long Island City
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2 – 4 pm
All ages
$5 per child; free for adults
On this special day, the Center opens its doors to welcome local children from across the community, and throughout the Boroughs, for a chance to conference with Santa Claus ahead of the Big Day. Tea, coffee, and snacks will be on hand! And each child who walks through the door receives a free gift! With the bonus treat of performances by students of the NY Irish Center resident classes, including McManus School of Irish Dance and Niall Mulligan’s Fiddle classes.
Staten Island
Santa Photos
Staten Island Mall, 2655 Richmond Ave. New Springville
Nov. 8 – Dec. 24; see website for complete schedule
Pet Photos with Santa, Mondays and Tuesdays through Dec. 10, 4-7 pm.
Santa Cares Day, Sunday, Dec. 8, 9:30 – 10:30 am
All ages
Photo packages start at $39.99
Santa Claus is in town! He’s traveled all the way from the North Pole to spread holiday cheer and take pictures with kids of all ages. Don’t miss your chance to make holiday memories and to let Santa know what you want this Christmas. Get on Santa’s nice list and make your reservation today.
Long Island, Nassau County
Time for Santa Photos
Roosevelt Field Mall, 630 Old Country Road, Garden City
Nov. 7-Dec. 24; see website for complete schedule
Pet Photos: Sundays through December 8, 6:30-8 pm
Caring Santa: Sunday, December 8th from 9 – 10:30 am
All ages
Photo packages start at $39.99
The ultimate holiday tradition awaits. And Santa is making a list and checking it twice – so reserve photos with Santa today!
Pictures with Santa
Dees’ Nursery, 69 Atlantic Ave., Oceanside
Nov. 29-Dec. 22, Saturdays and Sundays, 10 am – 5 pm
All ages
Photo packages start at $21.99
Each family will have a special and magical experience. Mrs. Claus joins Santa every Saturday.
Pictures with Santa
Hicks Nurseries, 100 Jericho Turnpike, Westbury
Nov. 29-Dec. 23, Weekdays, 1-4 pm and 5-8 pm, Saturdays and Sundays, 10 am-1 pm, and 2-6 pm.
All ages
Free
Bring your own camera to take pictures with Santa. Children are welcome to sit on Santa’s lap, next to him or on a bench in front of him.
Long Island, Suffolk County
Santa Photos
Walt Whitman Mall, 160 Walt Whitman Road, Huntington Station
Nov. 8-Dec. 24; see website for complete schedule
All ages
Photo packages start at $39.99
The ultimate holiday tradition awaits. Santa is making a list and checking it twice – so reserve your photos with Santa.
Santa Photo Experience
Smith Haven Mall, 313 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove
Nov. 7-Dec. 24; see website for complete schedule
Pet Photos, Dec. 1-8, Sundays, 7 – 8 pm
Caring Santa, Sunday, Dec. 8th, 9 – 10:30 am
All ages
Photo packages start at $39.99
The ultimate holiday tradition awaits! Santa is making a list and checking it twice – so reserve your photos with Santa today! : Your pets are part of the family too, so don’t miss this fun opportunity for them to visit Santa!
Meet Santa at the Huntington Holiday Spectacular
Huntington Holiday Spectacular, 12 Wall St., Huntington
Dec. 4-23; see website for complete schedule
All ages
Free
Meet Santa and take photos with the man in red under the tree.
Santa on the Farm
Long Island Game Farm, 489 Chapman Blvd., Manorville
Dec. 7-22, Saturdays and Sundays, 9 am, 11 am, 1-2:30 pm
All ages
$35; free for those younger than 2
Meet Santa at the Long Island Game Farm where you’ll have your family holiday picture taken, make holiday ornaments, crafts and cards, enjoy story time, games and holiday movies. Each guest will be given animal treats to share with the animals.
Rockland
Photos with Santa
Palisades Center, 1000 Palisades Center Drive, West Nyack
Nov. 25-Dec. 24; see website for complete schedule
Pet Nights with Santa, Nov 26, 5 – 7 pm
Sensory-friendly Santa Visit, Dec 8, 9:30 – 10:30 am
All ages
Photo packages start at $39.99
Santa’s back and ready for holiday fun! Make sure to register early to skip the lines and go straight to the magic. Santa can’t wait to meet you, hear your holiday wishes, and capture those festive photos.
Bergen
Santa Photos
Paramus Park Mall, 700 Paramus Park, Paramus
Nov. 14-Dec. 24, see website for complete schedule
Pet photos with Santa, Mondays and Tuesdays through Dec. 10
All ages
Photo packages start at $39.99
Santa Claus is in town! He’s traveled all the way from the North Pole to spread holiday cheer and take pictures with kids of all ages. Don’t miss your chance to make holiday memories and to let Santa know what you want this Christmas. Get on Santa’s nice list and make your reservation today.
Photos with Santa
American Dream, 1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford
Nov. 15 – Dec. 24; see website for complete schedule
All ages
Photo packages start at $39.99
Snap some holiday cheer with a Santa photo. Visit Santa at his home at American Dream, Holiday Dreamland, to make memories that will last a lifetime.
Photos with Santa
Bergen Town Center, Route 4 East & Forest Ave., Paramus
Nov. 22-Dec. 24; see website for complete schedule
Pet Portraits available on Mondays
All ages
Photo packages start at $34.99
You better watch out, you better not cry, you better not pout, we’re telling you why…Santa Claus is coming to Bergen Town Center! Don’t miss the opportunity to take memorable pictures that you will cherish for years to come!
Photos with Santa
Westfield Garden State Plaza, One Garden State Plaza, Paramus
Nov. 7-Dec. 21Weekdays, 11 am – 7 pm, Sundays, 10 am – 8 pm; Monday, Dec. 23, 10 am – 8 pm; Tuesday, Dec. 24, 10 am – 4 pm.
Pajama Party: Tuesdays through December 17 (all day)
Baby’s First: Wednesdays through December 18 (all day)
Ugly Sweater Party: Thursdays through December 19 (all day)
Santa Paws: November 25, December 2, December 9, December 16, from 4 – 7 pm
All ages
Photo packages start at $39.99
Discover the magic and tradition of the holiday season with fun photos with Santa.
Santa Photo Experience
The Shops at Riverside, 390 Hackensack Ave., Hackensack
Nov. 15-Dec. 24, Mondays – Saturdays, see website for complete schedule
All ages
Photo packages start at $39.99
The ultimate holiday tradition awaits. And Santa is making a list and checking it twice – book early to ensure your spot to see Santa.
A version of this story first appeared on our sister publication newyorkfamily.com.