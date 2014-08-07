New fitness options in the Hamptons

You don't have to skip your workout just because you're miles from the gym.

If you're weekending in the Hamptons, there are more studios than ever before to squeeze in your cardio and strength training, with very familiar names, too. Outposts for SoulCycle, Exhale Spa, Core Fusion, Physique 57, Flywheel and more have been popping up in recent years, and 2014 is no exception.

Here's a look at what's new to the Hamptons this summer, from temporary pop-ups to permanent additions.

Barry's Bootcamp

This celeb-endorsed chain first made a footprint in the Hamptons two years ago with the opening of its Wainscott studio. But this summer saw it expand farther east to Amagansett with a "surf shack"-inspired studio. Find full-body workouts offered on the weekends, along with body-targeted classes during the week, as well as an apparel store. After the summer, the studio may offer a limited class schedule. $38/class; 199 Main St., Amagansett, 631-267-3015, Barrysbootcamp.com

Elements Fitness Studio

Get toned at this growing barre studio, which is offering its fusion barre and dance cardio classes in East Hampton. Workouts range from ballet conditioning, yoga and Pilates to boxing and cycling. Pre- and post-natal barre classes are also available. The studio operates year-round, so you can work on that beach bod even after summer ends. Later this year, it'll also open a full-service studio in TriBeCa. $35 drop-in; 66 Newton Lane, Suite 11, 2nd Fl., East Hampton, 631-604-5445, Elementsfitnessstudio.com

FITiST Collective

Summer Kicks Hamptons Fitness has been hosting FITiST Collective this summer, with classes offered every day by the online fitness platform. A range of rotating studios, including Fhitting Room, Exhale, ToneHouse, CityRow, Lyon's Den and Uplift, offer workouts through the fitness pop-up, which has classes scheduled until the end of August. You'll also find a range of apparel and skincare brands, including 15 Love, Lolë, Nesh and Mio Skincare, on hand. $40/class; 5 Railroad Ave., East Hampton, Fitist.com

CityRow

In addition to collaborating with the FITiST Collective, CityRow will also have a presence in the East End this weekend with a pop-up fitness and beauty event with VIVE at Ruschmeyer's. At the hotel's outdoor Sand Bar, participate in the studio's signature high-intensity cardio workout using water-based rowing machines. Plus, for the ladies, there'll be free pre-workout braid styles from VIVE's Braid Bar and flower crowns from Petal By Pedal, as well as offers from Martenero, Goodlife Clothing, Health Warrior and more. $40, classes Sat. and Sun. at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.; 161 2nd House Rd., Montauk, eventbrite.com, RSVP@vivestyle.com