Fashion-forward and a little futuristic is the tone Nordstrom has set for its New York City Men’s Store, which opens on to the public on Thursday. The 47,000 square-foot, three-level space will be the companion to the company’s main NYC store, expected to open in 2019 in the supertall Central Park Tower, currently under construction across the street.

Nordstrom had spent 30 years looking for an appropriate retail space in NYC, according to Dawn Clark, the company’s SVP of Store Design, Architecture and Construction. She explained that a stand-alone men’s site allowed the company to deliver the Nordstrom experience found in other U.S. cities.

“Even though we have 363,000 square feet over [at Central Park Tower], it was still tight,” Clark explained. “The hardest thing in Manhattan is to get the right scale of space for our total offering. ... We want to have everything here.”

Customers will come across quite a few bells and whistles at Nordstrom’s first-ever stand-alone men’s store, which has been designed to reflect current menswear fashion trends, mixing high-end and popular brand names, and streetwear mixed with formal attire.

“This mix of high and low [reflects] the way a customer can style themselves,” said Kristin Frossmo from Nordstrom’s shoe division, noting that around 50 percent of the footwear on offer are sneakers — ranging from Nike to Christian Louboutin. Even if shoes aren’t on your shopping list, pop down to the lower level’s shoe department for a $2.50 shoe shine or $4.50 sneaker cleaning.

There’s a number of high-tech features dotting the three levels: floor-length interactive style board screens help shoppers envision a look in the suiting department, or peruse extended shirting options not available on the floor.

Online shoppers are catered to with a Reserve Online & Try In Store service, allowing customers to choose up to 10 items online that they will find waiting for them in a fitting room. There’s also a Buy Online & Pick-Up in Store service, which is available 24 hours a day.

In what is sure to appeal to many, an electronic express returns kiosk is available to nordstrom.com and Nordstrom Rack customers, located near Nordstrom’s entrance.

Continuing the store’s appeal beyond the male demographic: a grooming section carries Le Labo and Malin + Goetz apothecary products (among other brands), and offers complimentary gift-wrapping, making the department a no-brainer destination for a quick and easy unisex gift.

And for the peckish, The Clubhouse on the second floor offers wine, beer, cocktails and a menu of treats including lobster rolls and charcuterie boards.