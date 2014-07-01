LATEST PAPER
Free yoga on the beach and more NYC workouts this week

Start your day with yoga in Union Square

Start your day with yoga in Union Square this week. Photo Credit: Summer in the Square

By MEREDITH DELISO
JULY 2

Sunset Pilates with Body In Balance: Lou Cornacchia leads an intermediate Pilates mat class. Learn proper technique, core muscle strength, spinal alignment and shoulder stabilization. Open to ages 16 and older. 7 p.m., FREE. Brooklyn Bridge Park's Pier 5, Joralemon Street at the East River. Info: brooklynbridgepark.org

EmblemHealth Live Healthy -- Zumba: Latin-inspired, total-body workout combining aerobics and popular dance moves. Get fit and burn the calories away with upbeat music and easy-to-follow choreography. 7-8 p.m., FREE. St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 157 Saint Paul's Place, Flatbush. Info and RSVP: 866-205-7860

 

JULY 3

Summer in the Square -- Wake Up Yoga: With Atmananda. 7 a.m., FREE. Union Square, South Plaza. Info: unionsquarenyc.orgYoga in Bryant Park: YogaWorks instructors lead the outdoor workout on the lawn. Athleta yoga mats available. 6-7 p.m., FREE. Byant Park, 40 W. 40th St. Info and RSVP: Yoga.bryantpark.org

 

JULY 4

Power Beats: Hour-long Hot Power Vinyasa class set to a USA-inspired playlist. 10 a.m., FREE for new students, $24 drop-in. Lyons Den Power Yoga, 279 Church St. Info & RSVP: 646-490-8888, lyonsdenpoweryoga.com

 

JULY 5

EmblemHealth Live Healthy -- Yoga: Mimi-for-Me Yoga instructors lead a basic yoga class for all levels. 9-10 a.m., FREE. 78th Street Plaza, 78th Street between Northern Boulevard and 34th Avenue, Jackson Heights. Info and RSVP: 866-205-7864

Yoga on the Beach: Join yoga instructor Helen Kilgallen from Elaine's Dance School in this beginner hatha yoga class. Bring a mat, large towel or blanket. 8-9 a.m., FREE. Rockaway Beach, Beach 108th Street on the beachfront. Info: 718-318-4000

 

JULY 6

Tai Chi: Join Silvana Pizzuti to learn this slow-moving martial art practice. 8-9 a.m., FREE. Soldiers and Sailors Monument in Riverside Park, W. 89th Street and Riverside Drive. Info: 311

Yoga Class: Makara Studio leads a 75-minute class, weather permitting. Noon, donations suggested. Cooper Park, Maspeth and Debevoise avenues (meet in front of the farmer's market). Info: yogawithvictor.com

Zumba: Dodge YMCA fuses Latin and world music with aerobic interval training to sculpt the body and invigorate the soul. 4 p.m., FREE. Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 2 Promenade. Info: brooklynbridgepark.org

 

JULY 7

Senior Fitness: Cardio movements set to show tunes. 10 a.m., FREE. Brooklyn Bridge Park's Pier 6, Atlantic Avenue and Furman Street. Info: brooklynbridgepark.org

Early Morning Yoga: Join Dodge YMCA for a yoga class that integrates postures, breathing exercises, relaxation and meditation to stretch, strengthen and condition. Limited mats available. 7:30 a.m., FREE. Brooklyn Bridge Park's Pier 6 lawn, Atlantic Avenue and Furman Street. Info: brooklynbridgepark.org

 

JULY 8

Functional High Intensity Mix: Fitness class hosted by Lolë Ateliers, led by The Fhitting Room's Eric Salvador. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. Hudson River Park Pier 25, West Side Highway near N. Moore Street. Info and RSVP: facebook.com/lolenewyork/events

Pilates with The Fitness Guru: Learn how to properly activate the muscles of your abdomen and back to create stability in your torso. 7 p.m., FREE. Empire Fulton Ferry, New Dock Street and the East River. Info: brooklynbridgepark.org

By MEREDITH DELISO

