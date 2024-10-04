Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

October is here and that means one thing: time to bust out your dog’s best costume!

On Oct. 26 at 4 p.m., DOWNTOWN Magazine is hosting its annual Barktoberfest, a special Halloween celebration that allows your pups to join in the fun. For the first time ever, the event will be held at Pier 57’s Rooftop Park.

The costume contest will feature special prizes for the best dressed dogs. There will be prizes awarded for first, second and third place for Best Costume, as well as individual prizes for Best Original/Creative costume, Best Pop Culture costume, and Best Group Theme costume.

The event and contest are free to the public, but those who wish to participate must pre-register at downtownmagazinenyc.com/barktoberfest.