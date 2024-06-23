Quantcast
Bronx

Bronx dognapper sought for stealing a ‘Precious’ pit bull from outside bodega

Police are searching for a dog-napper who made off with a pit-bull in the Bronx on Friday, authorities said.
Police in the Bronx are searching for a dognapper who stole a pit bull tied to a fence on Friday, authorities said.

According to police sources, the theft occurred at about 6:08 a.m. on June 21 outside a deli located at 3427 3rd Ave. in Morrisania.

Cops say a 42-year-old tied the dog named Precious to a fence outside the bodega before going inside. Moments later, the unidentified thief struck — untying Precious from the fence and walking away with her southbound along 3rd Avenue.

Cops described the dog thief a man with a long beard and last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, and black sneakers.

The NYPD have released surveillance images of the dog thief in hopes he will be recognized, and Precious will soon be reunited with its owner.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

