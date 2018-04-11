LATEST PAPER
Owning these exotic pets is illegal in NYC

By Nina Ruggiero amNY.com
You probably could have guessed that it would be illegal (and downright challenging) to keep a dolphin, elephant or cheetah in your NYC apartment.

But other outlawed animals, like ferrets, which were banned by the Board of Health by a ruling in 2015, are less obvious.

Here are nine pets that are illegal in the five boroughs, according to the NYC Department of Health.

Hedgehogs

Abrasive to strangers but sweet to those they
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Joe Raedle

Abrasive to strangers but sweet to those they know and love, hedgehogs actually have the perfect attitude to fit in around this city. Too bad they're illegal.

Pigs

Pigs as pets seem to be popping up
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Jeff J Mitchell

Pigs as pets seem to be popping up everywhere lately, but you can't have them in NYC, no matter how adorable they are. All even-toed ungulates (that includes Porky) are outlawed, with an exception for "persons who keep livestock in accordance with applicable laws." This nixes your dreams of owning a giraffe or hippopotamus, too.

Ferrets

The NYC Board of Health upheld a ban
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Justin Sullivan

The NYC Board of Health upheld a ban on ferrets in 2015, in spite of board members voting 3-2 with five abstentions to overturn it. (Six votes were required to overturn the law.)

Piranhas

Stick to the goldfish, New Yorkers. Piranhas might
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Oli Scarff

Stick to the goldfish, New Yorkers. Piranhas might look cool in a fish tank, but they and any other predatory marine and freshwater animals and fish are not allowed in your apartment.

Monkeys

Yes, we all remember Ross Geller's Capuchin monkey,
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Putu Sayoga

Yes, we all remember Ross Geller's Capuchin monkey, Marcel, as one of our favorite "Friends" characters. But non-human primates, including, but not limited to, monkeys, apes, chimpanzees, gorillas and lemurs, are not allowed in NYC.

Ducks

Joey and Chandler also had a pet duck
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Junko Kimura

Joey and Chandler also had a pet duck on "Friends," but sorry, you'll have to go to the park to hang with your web-footed friends. (You can't have a goose, turkey, eagle, hawk, falcon, owl, or ostrich, either, by the way.)

Squirrels

They seem to be everywhere in this city,
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Scott Barbour

They seem to be everywhere in this city, and while some may be friendly, they're not your friend. Taking one home is out of the question.

Iguanas

This iguana looks like it needs a hug,
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Joe Raedle

This iguana looks like it needs a hug, we agree, but keep dreaming. Keeping any member of the family Iguanidae, including the green or common iguana, as a pet is outlawed in the city.

Tarantulas

Described as quiet and docile, tarantulas actually make
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Justin Sullivan

Described as quiet and docile, tarantulas actually make popular pets in other places... but not in NYC. All venomous spiders are outlawed, so you can't have a black widow, either.

