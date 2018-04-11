You probably could have guessed that it would be illegal (and downright challenging) to keep a dolphin, elephant or cheetah in your NYC apartment.

But other outlawed animals, like ferrets, which were banned by the Board of Health by a ruling in 2015, are less obvious.

Here are nine pets that are illegal in the five boroughs, according to the NYC Department of Health.

Hedgehogs Abrasive to strangers but sweet to those they know and love, hedgehogs actually have the perfect attitude to fit in around this city. Too bad they're illegal.

Pigs Pigs as pets seem to be popping up everywhere lately, but you can't have them in NYC, no matter how adorable they are. All even-toed ungulates (that includes Porky) are outlawed, with an exception for "persons who keep livestock in accordance with applicable laws." This nixes your dreams of owning a giraffe or hippopotamus, too.

Ferrets The NYC Board of Health upheld a ban on ferrets in 2015, in spite of board members voting 3-2 with five abstentions to overturn it. (Six votes were required to overturn the law.)

Piranhas Stick to the goldfish, New Yorkers. Piranhas might look cool in a fish tank, but they and any other predatory marine and freshwater animals and fish are not allowed in your apartment.

Monkeys Yes, we all remember Ross Geller's Capuchin monkey, Marcel, as one of our favorite "Friends" characters. But non-human primates, including, but not limited to, monkeys, apes, chimpanzees, gorillas and lemurs, are not allowed in NYC.

Ducks Joey and Chandler also had a pet duck on "Friends," but sorry, you'll have to go to the park to hang with your web-footed friends. (You can't have a goose, turkey, eagle, hawk, falcon, owl, or ostrich, either, by the way.)

Squirrels They seem to be everywhere in this city, and while some may be friendly, they're not your friend. Taking one home is out of the question.

Iguanas This iguana looks like it needs a hug, we agree, but keep dreaming. Keeping any member of the family Iguanidae, including the green or common iguana, as a pet is outlawed in the city.