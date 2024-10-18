New York Dog Film Festival to return with emphasis on PTSD Service Dogs

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

This film festival will get your tail wagging.

The New York Dog Film Festival is coming to the School of Visual Arts (SVA) Theater in Chelsea on Oct. 24. Now in its 9th year, the festival is partnering with Purina Dog Chow to shine a light on PTSD Service Dogs, with a new category called “Service Dog Salute.”

The festival will highlight films that celebrate the love of dogs, as well as the love between dogs, their humans and the groups that unite them together. In the new “Service Dog Salute” category, the festival will showcase films that raise awareness on the need for more PTSD service dogs

The winner of the “Service Dog Salute” category will be viewing at YouTube.com/DogChow, and for every view, Dog Chow will donate $5, up to $75,000 to the Association of Service Dog Providers, an organization that helps train more service dogs so more veterans can get them for free.

Tickets for the festival are $30, with options for free tickets for active-duty military members or veterans with military ID. 50% of ticket sales will go to directly support The Association of Service Dog Providers. Service dogs are welcome to attend.

For more information, visit dogfilmfestival.com.

Details

What: The New York Dog Film Festival

Where: School of Visual Arts (SVA) Theater, 333 W 23rd St.

When: 6 p.m. on Oct. 24

How much: $30, free for active-duty military members or veterans with military ID