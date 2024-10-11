Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

It’s not too early to get started on holiday shopping.

From Oct. 25-27, Etsy will get a head-start to the holiday season by hosting an in-person holiday pop-up shop in the West Village.

The Etsy Holiday Pop-Up will allow New Yorkers to shop through original gifts from Etsy sellers. The pop-up will include interactive gifting installations where sellers will be offering a DIY charm bar, custom on-site monogramming, and live portrait drawings, as well as give shoppers a first look at the latest holiday trends.

There will also be exclusive giveaways and gift guides from Drew Barrymore and Naomi Osaka, treats from Salt & Straw and Cloudy Donut Co., and the reveal of the 2024 Etsy Design Award winners.

The pop-up will be located at 576 Hudson St. and will be open from 4 to 8 p.m. on Oct, 25 and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 26-27.