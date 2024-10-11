It’s not too early to get started on holiday shopping.
From Oct. 25-27, Etsy will get a head-start to the holiday season by hosting an in-person holiday pop-up shop in the West Village.
The Etsy Holiday Pop-Up will allow New Yorkers to shop through original gifts from Etsy sellers. The pop-up will include interactive gifting installations where sellers will be offering a DIY charm bar, custom on-site monogramming, and live portrait drawings, as well as give shoppers a first look at the latest holiday trends.
There will also be exclusive giveaways and gift guides from Drew Barrymore and Naomi Osaka, treats from Salt & Straw and Cloudy Donut Co., and the reveal of the 2024 Etsy Design Award winners.
The pop-up will be located at 576 Hudson St. and will be open from 4 to 8 p.m. on Oct, 25 and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 26-27.