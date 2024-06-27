Hello Kitty celebrates its 50th anniversary at Nordstrom flagship NYC store

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The beloved Hello Kitty character is celebrating its 50th anniversary at Nordstrom stores.

On June 26 Nordstrom is launching their latest pop-up shop, an exclusive collaboration with Hello Kitty and her friends. Fans of the characters are cordially invited to shop, the collection will be available until the end of the summer.

Products include women’s and men’s apparel, accessories, bags, home and entertainment, beauty, toys and plush and pantry items featuring the famous characters will be available for purchase.

An array of products from familiar brands like Baggu, Café Forgot, Champion, Chet Lo, Chopoca Lowena, Lula Flora, Marshall Columbia, Three Potato Four, Vandy The Pink, and YanYan Knits will be available.

Other brands include A-Sha, Asian Food Grocer, Dumbgood, Enesco, Gund, Igloo, Impressions Vanity, JoyJolt, Sonix, The Crème Shop, Uncanny Brands, Usaopoly and many more.

“Hello Kitty has been a beloved pop culture icon for the last 50 years, and we look forward to offering our customers a unique and nostalgic product assortment across categories to celebrate this momentous occasion,” said Olivia Kim, senior vice president of creative merchandising.

Prices will start at $6 and go to $1,610.

If you’re in New York City, head to the Nordstrom flagship store for an expanded assortment and a dedicated retail experience.

The collection will also be available for purchase on Nordstrom.com and three other in-person locations: Century City in Los Angeles, California, Domain Northside in Austin, Texas and Downtown Seattle in Seattle, Washington.

“A powerful symbol of friendship, kindness, and inclusivity for the past five decades, Hello Kitty has touched countless hearts worldwide,” said Jill Koch, senior vice president of brand management and marketing at Sanrio. “This supercute Nortdstrom pop-up shop serves as the perfect celebration of Hello Kitty’s 50th anniversary, igniting creativity and inspiring personal style,” she added.