Courrèges brings capsule collection pop-up to Nordstrom’s NYC flagship

Courrèges has a new pop-up at Nordstrom.

A new pop-up featuring high-end capsule pieces for your wardrobe is now open at Nordstrom’s flagship New York City store.

Nordstrom partnered with Courrèges to create a pop-up highlighting a 10-piece capsule created exclusively for the store. Designed by the artist Remy Brière, the installation for Nordstrom aims to re-interpret the clear and minimal aesthetic that defines the brand.

“This exclusive capsule embodies the geometry and sensuality of the FW24 collection through sophisticated silhouettes to celebrate festive evenings,” said Nicolas Di Felice, Artistic Director of Courrèges.

The capsule collection from the fall 2024 line Courrèges at focuses on drawing strength in primary shapes while bringing sophistication to style. The pieces in the pop-up draw inspiration from a single gesture: the act of wrapping a scarf.

Each garment transforms this fluid motion into the design and explores hybrid combinations in use.

The pop-up will be open through Dec. 8. Pieces range from $340 to $2,840. Customers can shop the collection in-store (225 W 57th St.) or online at nordstrom.com.