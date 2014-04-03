Talking food and fashion with Dillon Burke

Burke is the blogger behind thread & salt.

Food is in Dillon Burke’s DNA. The son of super chef David Burke, the 20-something is making a name for himself in his own right as a blogger. Through his fashion- and culinary-focused blog thread & salt, he shows how to dress well without overdressing while also tantalizing us with food photography.

Raised in New Jersey and educated at Johnson & Wales in Rhode Island, Burke’s innate style is reflective of East Coast cool — or what fashionistas call “effortlessly chic.” He clues us in to his key style inspirations as well as his go-to NYC restaurants.

Why did you create threadandsalt.com?

I had friends who were chefs, and I started documenting food and clothing. Then, I started learning about these small niche menus and brands.

Is it cool to be fashionable?

In some cities it is cool to look sharp. Certain companies are making it easier. Guys are complimenting each other on how their pants fit. It’s allowing a lot of brands to shine.

What are your favorite brands?

I spent a lot of time working for Ernest Alexander. They make great bags and are making full collections. I like York Street trench coats and a classic tweed brand.

What’s your personal style?

I’m tailored American. I really like a lavish pocket square. I like to have a lot of fun and [take risks].

What’s the first fashion-forward item you ever bought?

I bought a blazer when I was in college. I did a lot of research and bought it from Bonobos.com, an online store with an easier fitting pant. I still love that blazer. It was the tipping point.

Do you consider yourself a foodie?

My mom is a devout chef and my dad is amazing — great food was around me all the time. I prefer to go out and experience different foods.

Where are your favorite restaurants for small bites?

I like the cocktail bar at the Wayland bar, and for smaller fare, I like Prune.

What are your favorite haunts in the city?

I like to hang out at Tompkins Square Park, comedy clubs and Upright Citizens Brigade.

What kind of format do you use for your blog?

I went with a Tumblr-based platform. It allows you to reach an audience automatically, recommends people to see your blog and is easier to maintain.

Any advice to impart?

Don’t hold criticisms too close. There are billions of people in this world — be civil and courteous.