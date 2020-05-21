BREAKING: Two people dead in Manhattan police-involved shooting

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives are investigating a police-involved shooting at a Manhattan home on Wednesday night in which officers fatally shot a man suspected of killing a woman moments earlier.

Law enforcement sources said the shooting took place at 6:45 p.m. on May 20 at an apartment house on St. Nicholas Terrace near West 127th Street in Manhattan.

Preliminary details revealed that officers responded to a 911 call about the shooting and met a 44-year-old man at the door. Sources said the man pointed a gun at cops, who then fired at him.

Upon further investigation, officers fund a 45-year-old woman fatally shot inside the home; at this moment, they believe the 44-year-old man was responsible for the crime.

Both the man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

A third victim, a man in his 30s, was found stabbed at the location, authorities said. Paramedics removed him to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital, where he’s listed in stable condition.

