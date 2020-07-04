Man fatally shot after Fourth of July dispute on Harlem sidewalk

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives are looking for the individual who shot and killed a man on the streets of Harlem Saturday morning.

Police said the shooting happened just before 10:07 a.m. on July 4 in the area of West 111th Street and Lenox Avenue.

Officers from the 28th Precinct responded to a 911 call about the incident and found the unidentified male victim, believed to be in his 20s, with two gunshot wounds to his torso.

Based on information obtained at the scene, police said that the victim was shot twice after a dispute with an unidentified male gunman.

Responding paramedics rushed the victim to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing, authorities said.