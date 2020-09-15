Oh rats! Learn to keep rodents out of your home and neighborhood at Virtual Rat Academy

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Learn how to keep rats at bay at an upcoming training webinar next week.

On Sept. 23, Pest Control Services at the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene will host a Virtual Rat Academy for New York City residents. Sponsored by City Council Speaker Corey Johnson, the webinar plans to inform guests about effective methods to keep rats out of your home and neighborhood.

The Virtual Rat Academy will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. that day. In addition to the general public, building superintendents, local business owners, and members of block associations and community gardens are encouraged to join in on this training.

The webinar is free to attend, but registration is required. Click here to register for the webinar.