Pair sought for stabbing man on the Lower East Side

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops are looking for two individuals who stabbed a 45-year-old man on the Lower East Side late on Sunday night.

The reported assault happened at about 11:45 p.m. on Sept. 6 in the vicinity of Rivington and Chrystie Streets, a short distance from Sara D. Roosevelt Park.

Officers from the 5th Precinct responded to a 911 call about the incident and found the victim with stab wounds. The man, who was conscious, told police he had been attacked by two unidentified individuals, who had fled in an unknown direction.

Police sources did not describe the nature of the victim’s wounds. Paramedics rushed him to a local hospital for treatment.

Law enforcement sources did not disclose a possible motive for the attack, or a description of the suspects.

The case has been presented to the 5th Precinct Detective Squad for further investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.