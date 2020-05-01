Subway creep licked woman’s buttocks on a Manhattan station stairwell

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Special victims detectives are looking for a creepy man who sexually abused a woman on a stairwell at a Manhattan subway station.

Police released on April 30 video footage of the creep wanted for the assault that occurred at 10:10 p.m. on April 18 inside the 163rd Street station on the A/C lines, near Amsterdam Avenue in Washington Heights.

According to law enforcement sources, the 54-year-old woman was heading up the stairs when the pervert approached her from behind and licked her rear end over her clothing.

Following the attack, the suspect fled out of the station at the exit leading to 164th Street and Amsterdam Avenue.

The incident was reported to the 33rd Precinct and NYPD Transit District 3.

The video shows the suspect exiting through the station turnstiles. Police did not provide a physical description of the deviant.

On the video, he’s pictured wearing a black baseball cap, a gray hooded sweatshirt, a light blue surgical mask, camouflage pants and tan work boots. The creep also wore white earphones.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.