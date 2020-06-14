Subway creep sought for groping woman at Manhattan station platform

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives need the public’s help in finding the creep who fondled a woman at an Upper Manhattan train station two months ago.

Police said the incident happened at 5:50 p.m. on April 16 along the northbound A train platform at the 145th Street station.

According to law enforcement sources, the creep approached a 27-year-old woman waiting on the platform and touched her buttocks. Shortly thereafter, he fled the scene via a Washington Heights-bound C train.

The incident was reported to the 30th Precinct and NYPD Transit District 3. The victim was not injured.

Police released video of the perpetrator on June 14 as he hopped over the turnstiles at the 145th Street station. As shown, the suspect has a dark complexion with a goatee and wore a black hat, a light-colored hooded sweatshirt, and dark pants.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.