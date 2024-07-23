Firefighters take on early-morning Bronx blaze that left three injured

Fire Marshals have yet to determine the cause of a four alarm fire on Tiffany Street on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters battled an early-morning four-alarm fire that broke out in a Bronx commercial building.

Units from the 3rd Battalion and 6th Division arrived to find heavy smoke throughout the building, located at 540 Tiffany St. in Hunts Point, just after 12:56 a.m. on July 23. At just after 1:10 a.m., a second alarm was called as fire got into the cockloft and then through the roo

“I saw heavy smoke pushing from the building. I called 911 in a hurry. Things were getting worse quick,” a nearby worker told amNewYork Metro.

A third alarm was transmitted at 1:15 a.m. The roof collapsed a short time later as fire vented through the roof of the building and a wall began to bow outward causing safety concerns for experienced Deputy Chiefs working the fire.

A total of four hose lines and three tower ladders were put into operation to knock down the main body of the fire. The fire was placed under control at 3:45 a.m.

Three firefights suffered minor injuries as a result. The FDNY Fire Marshal’s Office will determine the cause and origin of the fire.