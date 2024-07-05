Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

From early introductions to hip hop in the Bronx to producing and performing alongside some of the biggest names in the industry, Antwan “Amadeus” Thompson has continued to stay true to his Bronx roots throughout his career.

Thompson grew up at E. 169th Street and Washington Avenue in the Bronx. He first fell in love with music while he was attending St. Augustine School of the Arts.

“You had to choose an instrument, it wasn’t a choice. I was absent on a day when we were able to choose an instrument, I really wanted to learn a bit of trumpet or the saxophone, but all the slots were taken,” said Thompson. “The only thing left was the violin and percussion. I didn’t know what percussion meant, but I wasn’t choosing violin. Long story short, I fell in love with percussion and fell in love with music.”

From there, Thompson was introduced to hip hop and the rest was history. For Thompson, the Bronx music scene is not only special, but incredibly crucial to the greater music scene because of its connection to hip hop.

“It’s the birthplace of hip hop, and that is the first genre that I fell in love with. The energy, the culture, it’s heavy within the Bronx, growing up in the Bronx even till now,” said Thompson. “It’s a certain level of respect that we get, whether you want to or not, this is the birthplace of hip hop, you gotta respect it.”

Thompson has had an impressive career, rising as a multi-platinum record producer. He’s worked with high-profile artists such as Jennifer Lopez, Justin Bieber, 50 Cent, Keyshia Cole, Busta Rhymes and Lil Wayne.

For the past 16 years, Thompson has also served as the Music Director & Tour Drummer for Trey Songz. His experiences in his career led him to write “The Story of Amadeus: And the Beat Goes On,” a motivational book aimed at helping push young kids, teenagers, young adults and adults to achieve their dreams.

Thompson says his upbringing in the Bronx helps play a role in how he works with the professional artists in his roster.

“I’m really grateful to have worked with all of the artists that I worked with, especially the ones from the Bronx, like J.Lo., French Montana, Fat Joe, Grandmaster Flash. It’s a beautiful thing to even be able to sort of associate myself with these icons,” said Thompson. “The fearlessness and drive that I get from the Bronx and being from my city, I feel like it also catapulted me into where I am today.”

Recently, Thompson was inducted into The Bronx Walk of Fame, which honors noteworthy Bronxites along the Grand Concourse. The induction comes with a street sign for Amadeus, which can be found right outside the courthouse.

“It still feels like it’s not real. I’ve never thought something like that would happen would happen.

I didn’t expect it. It was a surprise, it was a shock,” said Thompson. “I also learned how many people that are from the Bronx that I didn’t even know about. Just be a part of that staple and on to the street sign, to be alive to see it, it’s a beautiful thing. It’s a blessing.”

Thompson was also immortalized in a mural at the Madison Square Boys and Girls Club, located at 543 E 189th St., alongside people such as DJ D-Nice, Grandmaster Flash, and Tuffy Questell. The mural was painted back in 2022 and has lived on to this day.

“A lot of kids from the neighborhood go there, for the fact that a kid, boy or girl can see the visual of myself, I pride myself on just really continuing to get back to the community,” said Thompson. “It’s not about being on the mural or being on the wall, but actually going there and having conversations with kids. It’s a blessing.”

Thompson has been working hard to create opportunities for kids to get involved in music through after-school programs, and has some more performances on the horizon. But whatever is next for him, he’s excited to be on this journey.

“I’ve been on this journey for about 25 years professionally. It’s a beautiful thing and sometimes you happen to do things that you don’t even know. You’ll be a part of open doors that you’ve never seen coming,” said Thompson. “I’m looking forward to all the doors that may open, all of the new opportunities that may develop for me to spread my story, create more music and perform.”

You can Thompson on Instagram at @amadeuspbm.