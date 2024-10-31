The Knowledge House 10th anniversary cocktail benefit: A decade of disrupting inequity in tech

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

On a crisp autumn night, The Knowledge House (TKH) celebrated its 10th anniversary with a cocktail benefit, honoring a decade of breaking down barriers in the tech world.

Founded in 2014 in the South Bronx, TKH has been a lifeline for underserved communities, offering free, high-tech training across New York, Newark, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C. The event was not just a celebration—it was a bold declaration that the future of technology belongs to everyone.

The evening was hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Arrianne LeBeau of WPIX and featured remarks from local leaders and TKH board members. A fireside chat between TKH CEO Jerelyn Rodriguez and Richard R. Buery, Jr., CEO of the Robin Hood Foundation, was the night’s centerpiece — a dialogue about tech’s power to reshape lives and communities. Guests enjoyed cocktails and dancing to DJ Ty-Michelle’s beats, with a sneak peek of TKH’s upcoming documentary series offering glimpses of student triumphs against the odds.

Quiana Berry: Leading the Charge for Diversity in AI

Among the guests was Quiana Berry, whose journey with TKH reflects the power of its mission. Berry, now a leading advocate for diversity in AI, came to TKH to expand her already remarkable career. Her story encapsulates the ripple effect that this organization has fostered—empowering individuals who, in turn, become champions of change. Berry’s work demonstrates that technology is at its best when informed by diverse voices, pushing for systems that reflect everyone’s experiences.

Building a Movement, Not Just a Program

TKH has been more than a tech educator for 10 years — it has become a movement. By offering skills in coding, data science, and design, TKH has opened doors for individuals who have been historically locked out of tech opportunities. Many graduates now thrive at leading companies, proof that talent exists in every community when given the right tools.

The 10th Anniversary Benefit was both a reflection and a rallying cry, marking a decade of impact while setting the stage for future growth. With their work just beginning, TKH is poised to keep redefining what is possible in tech — ensuring that opportunity is not a privilege but a right.