Firefighters take on blaze at Brooklyn music venue

Firefighters used a three hose-lines to knock down a fire in the rear second floor of Brooklyn Made Presents

Firefighters battled a fire on the second floor of a mixed-used building in Brooklyn.

Units arrived at 428 Troutman Street in Bushwick on Sunday evening just after 7:25 p.m. to find smoke showing from the second floor of the rear of a two-story building. The building houses Brooklyn Made Presents on the first floor and a restaurant on the second floor.

Sixty-five firefighters used three hose lines to knock down the main body of fire. Searches throughout the building were negative. There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.

The fire was placed under control at 8:10 p.m. The FDNY’s Fire Marshals office will determine the cause and origin of the fire.