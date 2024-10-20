Scooter rider in critical condition after being struck by MTA bus in Brooklyn

A scooter rider was left in critical condition Sunday after being struck by an MTA bus in Brooklyn.

The 44-year-old man was riding a scooter near Church Avenue and Linden Boulevard in Brownsville when he collided with a B35 bus just after 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 20, police and MTA officials said.

The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, police said. The 35-year-old male bus operator remained on the scene and was deemed in stable condition by medics.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation, though one witness said she saw the man underneath the vehicle’s tire.

“I was coming out of church and I saw a person stuck under the bus’s tire,” said one nearby churchgoer. “They were bleeding heavy.”

Both B35 and B8 buses detoured around the crash site following the incident.

The intersection was previously the site of a 47-year-old pedestrian’s death at the hands of a minivan in 2016.

Linden Boulevard, a wide highway-like road in Brooklyn and Queens, is also a notoriously deadly thoroughfare; 28 people have lost their lives on the wide stretch between Kings Highway and South Conduit Avenue since 2011, according to NYC Crash Mapper. That includes 16 pedestrians, 9 motorists, and three cyclists. Thousands have been injured on the same stretch over the same period.