Local bakery kicks off June with a pride-inspired cookie

In honor of Pride Month, Janie’s Life-Changing Baked Goods has introduced a brand-new, colorful cookie to their menu: the Pride Crust Cookie.

In collaboration with Zola Bakes, known for their modern twist on the classic rainbow cookie, Janie’s has rolled out another of their classic pie crust cookies, this time with a prideful twist. The limited edition, three-layer cookie is complete with a flaky pie crust base, an almond and rainbow cookie filling and topped with streusel and even more rainbow cookie slices.

And with a portion of each cookie’s proceeds being donated to The Trevor Project, a nonprofit organization that focuses on suicide prevention among LGBTQ+ youth, the Pride Crust Cookie represents something even bigger than its amazing flavor.

Janie’s was started in 2015 by Janie Deegan after she struggled with sobriety and homelessness. “I got sober, I got my life together, I really loved baking and started it from my home and grew this bakery” Deegan shared, reflecting on the start of her company which now has three locations throughout Manhattan (212 W. 80th St., 82 Christopher St. and 2118 Second Ave.). And with shipping available nationwide on their website, no one is excluded from the sweet sensation of trying one of Janie’s baked goods.

Janie’s menu is extensive with classic-shaped cookies like chocolate chip, s’mores, funfetti and pie crust cookies inspired by traditional and experimental pie flavors. From now through until June 30, customers can try the Pride Crust Cookie for just $3.50 throughout Pride Month. The new cookie will be available for online order and shipping across the country starting June 17.