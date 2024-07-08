Dead woman found in trash bags on Kips Bay Street was murdered: cops

A human body wrapped in trash bags and covered in flies was found Friday on a Kips Bay street, police said.

Police said Monday that the person found dead wrapped in trash bags on a Kips Bay Street over the weekend was murdered.

Cops made the announcement on July 8, three days after officers from the 13th Precinct discovered a decomposing body wrapped in plastic in front of 207 East 27th St. The cops made the gruesome discovery around 4:53 p.m. on July 5 after residents complained of a foul odor that morning.

While police have yet to release the identity of the victim, law enforcement sources say the body belonged to a 31-year-old female. The Chief Medical Examiner also ruled that the woman was murdered after suffering a gunshot wound to the head.

A resident told amNewYork Metro that she spotted the garbage bags—which were wrapped around sleeping bags—and noticed flies flocking to what she described as a bloated mass.

“I walked by and turned around; there were flies swarming all over it. And I saw what looked like a ribcage,” Rian Robbins said. “They were cleaning out the building, so I was like maybe it’s some old thing they threw out.”

Robbins also notes that the remains were left lying on what appeared to be a cart.

“It was on a rolling cart that was tied to the thing,” Robbins said. “It was big and bloated like it had been in water.”

It is currently unclear how the body ended up on the street.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.